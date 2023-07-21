Oppenheimer Makes IMDB History With Record-Breaking Score

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer just set a new rating record on IMDb.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year.

Parting ways with Warner Bros. after Tenet's 2021 theatrical release, Nolan's latest film is distributed by Universal Pictures. Looking to bounce back, Tenet scored a 7.4 unweighted mean score on IMDb.

Oppenheimer Sets IMDb Record

Oppenheimer has a 9.2 unweighted mean score on IMDb, the highest rating for a Hollywood-made studio film on the website.

This puts Christopher Nolan's latest ahead of a few of his own films The Dark Knight and Inception as well as many other high-acclaimed pictures:

The Shawshank Redemption - 9.1 The Godfather - 9.0 The Dark Knight - 8.9 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 8.9 Schindler’s List - 8.8 12 Angry Men - 8.8 The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring - 8.8 The Godfather Part II - 8.8 Pulp Fiction - 8.7 Inception - 8.7

Every released title in the IMDb database can be voted on by registered users, with scores ranging from 1 to 10. These individual votes are combined and presented as a single rating.

Bollywood film Jai Bhim also has a 9.2 unweighted mean score.

How Good Is Oppenheimer?

Another popular scoring system of movies, Rotten Tomatoes, declared Oppenheimer Certified Fresh with a 94% critics score on the site.

Keeping track of the Barbenheimer battle, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Oppenheimer isn't for the faint of heart; it's a three-hour biography drama about the man who, in many ways, is responsible for the creation of the nuclear bomb.

Christopher Nolan has dipped back into historic storytelling, six years after Dunkirk told the story of trapped Allied troops on Dunkirk beaches during World War II.

By all metrics, it appears Nolan has told this story like none other could, digging deep into the moral struggle of creating such a power weapon.

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters worldwide.