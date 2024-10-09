Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7 adds Melissa McCarthy to its growing roster of guest stars.

The new episode, "Valley of the Dolls," sees the main trio (Charles, Mabel, and Oliver) escape New York after they realize that Sazz's killer installed cameras in their apartments. The episode also introduces Charles' estranged sister.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7 premiered on Hulu on October 8.

Every Main Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 7

Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Steve Martin returns as Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7.

The family of the former Brazzos TV star is pushed to the forefront as his sister, Doreen, is introduced after they seek refuge from the killer who is stalking them.

Charles reunites with his sister and it is revealed that they haven't been in contact with each other. He attempts to mend his relationship with Doreen.

Martin is known for his roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Martin Short returns as Oliver Putnam, one of the main hosts of the podcast who is heartbroken over the fact that Loretta seemingly rejected his proposal in the previous episode.

As Oliver seeks refuge with Charles and Mabel in Doreen's home, Loretta makes a surprise appearance to explain to him that he spoke with her body double and not her, meaning that she was not the one who rejected him.

Oliver then gets entangled with Doreen which makes Loretta jealous, but the couple eventually reconcile in the end.

Short previously appeared in Father of the Bride, Three Amigos, How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is back as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7.

As Mabel continues her investigation, she gets an unexpected assist from their three celebrity counterparts (Eugene, Eva, and Zach) who join them in a refuge inside the house of Charles' sister.

Gomez is an accomplished singer known for her acting credits in Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

Michael Cyril Creighton - Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton's Howard continues to be a loyal ally to the main trio as he stays back in New York to find out the identity of the individual who has been cashing M. Dudenoff's checks even though he is dead (read more about the actor who plays Dudenoff in Only Murders in the Building).

Howard also let it slip that the main trio is staying over at Doreen's, leading to the eventual arrival of the likes of Loretta, Bev Melon, and the celebrities.

Creighton can be seen in Jack in the Box, The Post, Game Night, and Spotlight.

Meryl Streep - Loretta Durkin

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep guest stars as Loretta Durkin, Oliver's girlfriend who catches a six-hour flight to New York to explain her side of the story after she received a break-up text from her boyfriend.

Loretta also learns about the fact that Oliver made a fake account to stalk her Instagram account. Despite the issues, the episode ends with Loretta and Oliver engaged and the wedding bells are expected to come soon once the case is solved.

The Academy Award winner is known for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Mamma Mia!, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Melissa McCarthy - Doreen

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7 as Doreen, Charles' estranged sister who has an unsettling obsession with porcelain dolls.

She accepts the main trio to her home after kicking out her husband to the driveway. Doreen also engages in a brutal clash with Loretta after fighting over Oliver.

In the end, Doreen mends her relationship with Charles after an emotional heart-to-heart.

McCarthy has credits in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Little Mermaid, and The Heat.

Zach Galifianakis - Himself/Oliver

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis appears as himself in the latest episode to reunite with the main trio after being shot in Season 4, Episode 6.

Zach teams up with his fellow celebrities to help Mabel with the investigation, eventually producing a "murder wall" to connect all the dots together.

Galifianakis appeared in The Hangover trilogy, Due Date, and It's Kind of a Funny Story.

Eugene Levy - Himself/Charles

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy returns to play his real-life counterpart in the latest episode.

As he and his fellow actors help Mabel with the investigation, Eugene reveals a major bombshell after piecing the clues together: the killer has been after them since Season 1.

Levy can be seen in the American Pie film series, Schitt's Creek, and Splash.

Eva Longoria - Herself/Mabel

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria appears as herself, the actress who is set to play Mabel in the Only Murders in the Building movie.

Eva joins Zach and Eugene to unpack Mabel's investigation while also entertaining herself on the sidelines with booze.

Longoria's most recognizable role is playing Gabrielle Solis in over 250 episodes of Desperate Housewives (a show that she referenced when she took part as a cast member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5).

The actress also appeared in Harsh Times, The Sentinel, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Molly Shannon - Bev Melon

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon reprises her role as Bev Melon, a Paramount Pictures executive and the producer of the Only Murders in the Building movie.

Bev shows up out of the blue in Doreen's house to ask Charles if the Brothers Sisters are Sazz's killers. After learning that they are not the murderers, Bev stays in the house to be with the main trio while the investigation is ongoing.

Shannon appeared in The White Lotus, Superstar, and Because She's Ugly.

Kumail Nanjiani - Rudy Thurber

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani briefly appears as Rudy Thurber, the Christmas-All-The-Time-Guy of the West Tower.

Rudy huddles up with his fellow "Westies" after they are seemingly exposed by Howard for cashing in Dudenoff's checks.

Nanjiani is best known for his roles in Marvel Studios' Eternals, Big Sick, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Richard Kind - Vince Fish

Richard Kind

Richard Kind returns as Vince Fish (aka "Pink Eye Joe"), a West Arconia resident who is shocked to learn that Howard finally figured out that they have been the ones cashing checks under Dudenoff.

Kind has over 290 credits to his name, with roles in Inside Out, Argo, and Gotham.

Desmin Borges - Alfonso

Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges appears as Alfonso, Inez's husband who also cashed in on the checks under Milton Dudenoff.

Borges' most recognizable role is playing Edgar Quintero in over 60 episodes of You're the Worst.

The actor also appeared in Utopia, Shotgun Wedding, and Private Life.

Daphne Rubin-Vega - Inez

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega stars as Inez, Alfonso's husband and a Westie who is also part of the group who cashed in the check under Dudenoff even though they know he is dead.

Fans may recognize Daphne Rubin-Vega for her roles in Wild Things, In the Heights, and Jack Goes Boating.

Lilian Rebelo - Ana

Lilian Rebelo

Lilian Rebelo plays Ana, Alfonso and Inez's daughter who may be an accomplice to Dudenoff's murder after being caught cashing in one of his checks.

Only Murders in the Building is Rebelo's first major acting credit.

Jason Kravits - Mike

Jason Kravits

Jason Kravits is another guest star in Season 4, Episode 7. The actor plays Mike, Doreen's husband and a cop who was kicked out of the house.

In the final moments of the episode, he is the one who tells the main trio about the Westies' involvement in the whole Dudenoff fiasco.

Kravits has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in The Practice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and B Positive.

Alberto Bonilla - Clerk

Alberto Bonilla

Alberto Bonilla plays a clerk whom Howard convinces to check the log book so that he can find out who has been cashing out Dudenoff's checks.

Bonilla's past major credits include Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Corellion, and Russian Doll.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere on Hulu every Tuesday at midnight PT.