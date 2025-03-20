One Tree Hill Sequel Is Confirmed: Here's Everything We Know

A One Tree Hill Sequel is in the works, bringing fans back to the hit teen drama from the early 2000s.

The original star-making series aired on The WB and The CW from 2003 to 2012, telling the story of two half-brothers (played by Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty) as they go through the dramatic ups and downs that come with teenage life into early adulthood.

Michael Murray is back on fans' radars as of late thanks to recent appearances in films like Merry Gentleman and the upcoming Freakier Friday.

Everything We Know About the One Tree Hill Sequel

One Tree Hill Is in the Works at Netflix

Originally announced in August 2024, it was confirmed that audiences would be heading back to Tree Hill, North Carolina in an official, One Tree Hill sequel.

The series' existence was initially reported upon by the major Hollywood trade publications in August 2024, with original stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles set to executive produce the project for Netflix. Parenthood writer and producer Becky Hartman-Edwards will pen the script for the revival, with plot details, and an exact episode order yet to be seen.

Burton revealed in January that when the show was first reported upon it was "very, very, very early in the game," and they were, in fact, in the process of "presenting things to Netflix" (via People):

"When it was kind of leaked, it was very, very, very early in the game. So we're in the process of presenting things to Netflix, and they will get to decide whether or not it's greenlit. But I think the more people show that they're excited about it, the better."

Three Actors Are Confirmed To Return

Thus far, three actors from the original One Tree Hill series have been confirmed to return for the show's upcoming sequel.

The three names attached right from when it was first leaked were Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles as Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer, and Rachel Gatina respectively.

Beyond that, casting information remains scarce, and it is unknown if any other returning stars will reprise their role.

Chad Michael Murray Has Yet to Have Any Discussions

One name that has been noticeably absent from these One Tree Hill revival conversations has been Lucas Scott actor Chad Michael Murray.

Murray was easily the biggest star to come out of the hit teen drama, joining the likes of Mischa Barton from The OC and Blake Lively from Gossip Girl as a TV mainstay of the 2000s.

Because of this, many fans would assume if the series was going to come back, Murray would be involved. However, according to the actor himself he has not had any conversations about coming back as of yet.

Speaking with Variety in November 2024, Murray revealed, "There’s been no conversations," and, if the series "does come to fruition," he is "so excited for them to be able to go through this journey:"

"You cross that bridge when you come to it. There’s just no way that I can tell the future, and there’s been no conversations. But the fan base is infectious, and if this show does come to fruition, I’m so excited for them to be able to go through this journey — whatever that journey may be."

As for other actors who could come back in some form, Nathan Scott and Haley James Scott actors James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz have addressed the idea of revisiting the show

Lenz remarked that "[she is] absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting [One Tree Hill]" (via Variety):

"I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill. But as far as this particular one, I don’t know. It’s so early. I don’t know if it’s in pilot, I don’t know if it’s in series. I don’t know where it’s at."

Lafferty simply said he was not in the know about what was going on with the revival:

"I don’t know if it’s in pilot, I don’t know if it’s in series. I don’t know where it’s at."

The Original Creator Isn't Coming Back

If the One Tree Hill revival does go ahead, it will be without its original creator.

Series creator Mark Schwahn was accused of assault and harassment by star Hilarie Burton as well as several other members of the show's former cast and crew.

Since these allegations came to light in 2017, Schwahn has not publicly addressed the claims and has also not worked in Hollywood as well. His last credit was on The Royals—a show which he was suspended from after these allegations were made public.

The Revival Will Be Told Through a "Female Lens"

According to some of the creatives behind the One Tree Hill revival, the new take on the series will be told through a female lens.

Hilarie Burton teased this while talking to People, saying, "Being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens" will be key in the series, adding that "female teamwork is something that is so vital to me:"

"What I can say is that this go-around, being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens is something that — whether I was doing a reboot or a brand new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is something that is so vital to me."

The stories Burton was interested in in this phase of her life are "very different than they were when [she] was 20," and that is playing into the development of this revival.

All nine seasons of One Tree Hill are now streaming on Hulu and Max.