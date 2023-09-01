Netflix’s One Piece series contains a special feature enabling viewers to watch it with the anime’s Japanese voice cast.

The One Piece live-action adaptation has officially set sail! The eight-episode first season arrived on Netflix on August 31 to much acclaim from fans and critics.

The series has been praised for its casting as each character seems to properly embody their animated counterpart. But Netflix has taken the show’s authenticity a step further.

Netflix’s One Piece Available With Japanese Voice Actors

With the arrival of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates on Netflix with the new live-action One Piece series, fans can finally see the world of the anime brought to life.

And speaking of the anime, the original Japanese cast is able to be heard in the Netflix version (via Netflix’s official site).

Here’s how to unlock that feature:

If one were to go into the settings menu while watching One Piece on the platform, they’d see the option to change the show’s subtitles and language dubbing, just like on any Netflix series.

However, if the dub is changed to Japanese, the voice actors from the anime can be heard reprising their characters.

The voice actors who returned to voice their animated roles are Mayumi Tanaka as Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji.

Mayumi Tanaka gave a statement on lending her voice to Luffy in the series:

“I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy. I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well.”

What Is One Piece All About?

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is based on the beloved anime and manga of the same name, created by Eiichiro Oda. The anime is hugely popular in all corners of the globe and the manga is one of the best-selling offerings of the medium.

Story-wise, the Netflix incarnation follows a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, brought to life by actor Iñaki Godoy who aspires to become King of the Pirates. Having ingested the mysterious Devil Fruit, Luffy can stretch and contort his rubbery body to his heart’s content.

Along for the ride are mapmaking thief Nami, skilled swordsman Zoro, marksman Usopp, and chef Sanji. Together, they form a pirate crew, venturing the Grand Line to seek out the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

The franchise, on the whole, has some seriously devoted fans, and the reception to the adaptation so far has been quite positive. Not everyone will elect to watch the series with the Japanese cast, but it’s still neat to see that Netflix added it as an optional feature.

One Piece is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.