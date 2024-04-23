A new trailer seems to suggest Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in a Nightmare on Elm Street movie in 2025.

The 20-year-old British actress, best known for her role as the mysterious Eleven in Netflix's sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things, has grown from her streaming series roots, leading several blockbuster films in recent years.

Just this year, she starred as the lead in Netflix's tentpole film, Damsel, and is next set to appear alongside Chris Pratt in 2024's The Electric State.

Is Millie Bobby Brown in Nightmare on Elm Street?

A trailer for what looks to be a new Millie Bobby Brown-led Nightmare on Elm Street coming in 2025 has gone viral, making fans question its legitimacy.

The trailer, which showed up on YouTube on April 18, sees Brown going up against the nightmare-inducing Freddy Krueger in what would be the 10th film in the storied horror franchise.

Instead of using real authentic footage, the trailer featuring Millie Bobby Brown's face overlayed on the faces of several characters from other Nightmare on Elm Street films.

While convincing, the trailer is sadly a fake, with no Millie Bobby Brown Nightmare movie having been announced.

Could a New Nightmare on Elm Street Be Coming?

While Millie Bobby Brown's Nightmare on Elm Street film has been proven to be a fake, this does not mean the long-running horror franchise has nothing in the works.

In 2015, it was reported a remake of the original Wes Craven-directed film was in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas (via The Wrap).

This new Elm Street movie was planned to have Orphan scribe David Leslie-Johnson pen the script, with executives of the time Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, and Dave Neustadter overseeing the title.

The film would eventually fall into a state of development hell before the film right to the franchise reverted to creator Wes Craven’s estate in 2019.

In November 2019, per Bloody Disgusting, word was made public the Craven estate was now looking for Nightmare on Elm Street pitches for potential movies or TV series.

This prompted Haunting of Hill House showrunner Mike Flanagan to voice his enthusiasm for the idea of pitching something Elm Street-related.

At the time, Flanagan, who is best known for his Netflix Stephen King adaptations, posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Put me in, coach... I’ve got a pitch!" Nothing further has come of Flanagan throwing his hat in the Elm Street ring.

If another Nightmare on Elm Street were to be made, several cast members from across the film franchise have said they would be up for a return.

When asked by Screen Rant at Mad Monster Party Arizona in July 2023, Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge actors Kim Myers and Mark Patton both said they would love to come back to the franchise even if it was just in a cameo:

Kim Myers: "I absolutely would. I wouldn’t have felt that way a few years ago, but I think seeing, feeling the impact of our film and these films on the people who support them like you guys, it’s amazing. It’s incredible. And I think it would be such, just so wonderful… So yes I absolutely would. I’d like to see where it would go." Mark Patton: "I would too, and I think they will be done because its a billion dollar franchise. Like there’s too many money people in LA to let them sit there for very long."

So yes, no Elm Street movie has been officially announced to be in the works, but there is active enthusiasm from both the fans and the rightsholders for another film in the franchise.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.

