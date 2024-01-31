Is a Live-Action Nightmare Before Christmas Movie With Johnny Depp Releasing Soon?

A poster for a live-action The Nightmare Before Christmas started circulating the web, spurring speculation from fans that a movie starring Johnny Depp is on its way.

Is a Live-Action Nightmare Before Christmas Happening?

A poster has been making its way around the internet, depicting a live-action version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The image shows Sally and Jack Skellington up close in the forefront, with another picture of the duo standing in front of the moon at Spiral Hill.

Some might have seen a post on Inside the Magic that claimed the live-action film had been announced by Disney, with Johnny Depp starring. This report was completely fabricated and was made expressly to entertain on April Fools.

Sorry to say, there is no truth to any of these reports.

This fake poster has been circulating the internet for years now, having also been used for some video thumbnails. The live-action Sally actress might be the same one from this fan-made video that depicts the character singing “Sally’s Song” against a green screen.

There are no quotes from Disney regarding even the possibility of a live-action adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In regards to a continuation of the franchise, franchise creator Tim Burton previously shared with Empire, “It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but [he’s] not.”

He also compared himself to “that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

That quote alone could imply Disney expressed interest in continuing the franchise in some sense but has been unsuccessful in convincing the original creator to hop on board.

Sorry Nightmare Before Christmas Fans, Not This Time

While Disney has been turning many of its properties into live-action, it doesn't look like The Nightmare Before Christmas will be joining those ranks anytime soon.

When it comes to the company’s extensive animation library, Tim Burton’s holiday masterpiece certainly does not naturally lend itself to be adapted outside of animation—not that it would be impossible or anything.

As for Johnny Depp’s involvement, given his recent legal troubles with Amber Heard and how he was removed from franchises belonging to big companies like Disney and Warner Bros. (Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts), fans shouldn't expect to see him on-screen anytime soon. The actor has not been in all too much recently.

His biggest franchise with Disney, Pirates, remains in developmental limbo.

While The Nightmare Before Christmas might not be getting a live-action remake, there are a handful of other Disney adaptations on the way.

This coming June will see the premiere of Lilo & Stitch in Disney+, while Mufasa: The Lion King releases in theaters worldwide on December 20. Next after those will be Snow White and Moana in 2025.

In development include live-action adaptations of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Aristocats, Hercules, The Sword in the Stone, Bambi, and more.

The Nightmare Before Christmas can be streamed on Disney+.