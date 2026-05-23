New Horror Movie Corporate Retreat Will Make 'Saw' Fans Feel Right at Home

Fans of the Saw franchise should keep their eye out for the upcoming horror film Corporate Retreat, which is now playing in theaters. The film sees a group of employees with varying levels of contempt for one another get trapped at an impromptu corporate retreat by their disgruntled former CEO, Arthur Scott, played by Succession's Arthur Scott. In order to hopefully survive, they must go through Arthur's various trials to reach enlightenment, a journey that proves brutal and deadly.

For those who love Lionsgate's Saw franchise, which stars Tobin Bell's iconic killer Jigsaw trapping people in creatively deadly traps to atone for their various sins, this premise will certainly feel familiar. Though Corporate Retreat puts its own spin on the formula, mainly through its campy, satirical commentary on corporate culture.

The Direct was able to catch up with the cast and filmmakers on the red carpet of Corporate Retreat's Los Angeles premiere, where we discussed why the movie is perfect for those audiences who can't get enough of the Saw films.

The entire list of talented actors and filmmakers that we were able to speak with includes Alan Ruck (Arthur Scott), Odeya Rush (Ginger Hayes), Ellen Toland (Aubry Johnson), Kirby Johnson (Billie), Benjamin Norris (Devin Hill), Zión Moreno, Eden Amira (Martha), and Aaron Fisher (Director).

Why Corporate Retreat Is Perfect for 'Saw' Fans

Corporate Retreat

"It's an Apt Comparison, Absolutely."

The Direct: "When I watched the trailer for this, I was like, man, this feels like Saw, and I love the Saw franchise. I'm curious, what do you think of that comparison, and why do you think this film is perfect for people who love those movies?"

Alan Ruck: I don't know, I have to tell you, I don't know the 'Saw' franchise, I'm ignorant. So, I don't think I can make a proper comparison, but I just think there are a lot of people, especially young people, who really dig this genre, and hopefully they won't be disappointed.

Odeya Rush: I think it's a perfect blend of comedy and drama and satire, and then like actual gore, and it's not just bloody for the sake of being bloody. It's stuff that you're just not gonna expect. It's like a level of grossness that you're not gonna see coming. But it still makes sense in the story, you know.

Ellen Toland: I think that's a great comparison, and a good club to be in. I think we're always wanting to watch and see what people do when they all get stuck in a room together, who survives, and who doesn't. It's always 'Lord of the Flies' in some ways, right?

Benjamain Norris: Yeah, I think when I first read it, I actually thought, like, it does kind of feel like 'The Menu' meets 'Saw,' which I like. If people like 'Saw,' then they're gonna love this movie for many reasons.

Kirby Johnson: I'm a big 'Saw' fan in general. They are different in the way that 'Corporate Retreat' is definitely more satire, more campy, goofier, still bloody and gory, though. So, if you like the gore, you like, you know, the bear trap on the head and all that sort of nonsense, you'll like this. It's good nonsense.

Zión Moreno: I think it's an apt comparison, absolutely. You'll see that it's inspired by a lot of those kind of slasher films from the past. Definitely, 'Saw,' 'The Menu,' you know, combined with that kind of juxtaposition of the comedy and the horror. I think it's fresh, and I think audiences will hopefully really like it.

Eden Amira: I think that a lot of the individual characters going through certain trials or tasks is very similar to the 'Saw' movies, and I think that sort of concept for a horror film really draws in the crowd that likes those 'Saw movies as well.

Aaron Fisher: I think that this film, you know, I was inspired by all horror films I've watched, but 'Saw' in particular, I was like, when I was thinking about 'Saw,' like how it's sort of contained in one room, I was trying to think like that when I was coming up with the idea for this movie.

The entirety of our red carpet interviews with the cast and director of Corporate Retreat can be viewed below.