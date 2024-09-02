NaNoWriMo 2024 AI Controversy Explained

The organization behind National Novel Writing Month 2024 (aka NaNoWriMo 2024) is at the center of a massive controversy online thanks to its shocking stance on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The US-based nonprofit organization helps promote creative writing around the world, with its biggest initiative coming every November with an international writing event where participants attempt to write a 50,000-word manuscript.

It also has helped writers with helpful tips for combating things like writer's block, informative seminars with authors from around the world, as well as support for writing programs in schools in the US and abroad.

NaNoWriMo's AI Drama

NaNoWriMo has drawn the ire of fans as of late, and many are wondering why.

The organizers of the international writing initiative (that sees thousands attempt to write short novels every November) are at the center of a new online controversy because of their stance on artificial intelligence.

According to the NaNoWriMo website, the organization does not have a problem with generative AI models, saying in a blog post from Friday, August 30 that it "does not explicitly support any specific approach to writing, nor does it explicitly condemn any approach, including the use of AI:"

"NaNoWriMo does not explicitly support any specific approach to writing, nor does it explicitly condemn any approach, including the use of AI. NaNoWriMo's mission is to 'provide the structure, community, and encouragement to help people use their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds—on and off the page.' We fulfill our mission by supporting the humans doing the writing."

The NaNoWriMo's specific reasoning for showing its support for the burgeoning technology (including using it in its yearly novel writing challenge) includes its ability to allow those who may not have the financial or creative means to overcome the various difficulties that can come from writing.

This comes as AI has been a hot topic around the world, especially within creative spheres like the writing community.

Detractors of the technology have widely scrutinized its dangerous potential for devaluing the human part of the creative process and art in general. So, one can see how an organization like NaNoWriMo coming out so fervently for the use of AI would rustle some tail feathers.

Many social media users have voiced their opinions on the stance online, highlighting its contradictory nature. The blog post has also seen many come out saying they will no longer participate in or support the NaNoWriMo cause because of the sentiment.

Not the First NaNoWriMo Controversy

The shocking thing is that this AI drama is not the first controversy NaNoWriMo has found itself embroiled.

In 2022, it was discovered that the international writing fundraiser was working with the well-known controversial publishing labels, Inkitt and Manuscript Press.

The self-proclaimed reader-led publishers are known for having low quality and community standards, allowing for potentially problematic or poorly edited fare to make its way onto the platform easily.

The writing initiative would then take another hit after grooming accusations surfaced in early 2024.

NaNoWriMo organizers were accused of turning a blind eye to inappropriate actions toward underage participants by a forum moderator online.

The organization reportedly was aware of the issues and refused to act upon them, merely banning the forum mod for six months only after the controversy was uncovered publicly.

Despite this drama, NaNoWriMo 2024 is still going ahead this coming November.

