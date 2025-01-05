Ms. Marvel Star Slams 'Madame Web' With Awful Rating on Letterboxd

Like most audiences and critics, Iman Vellani did not seem to like the 2024 flop Madame Web, according to her recent Letterboxd rating of the movie.

Madame Web released in February of 2024 to mass negative reviews, with its name recognition seemingly being more for the memes it spawned than the actual movie itself. Audiences criticized everything from the acting to the writing, all a result of a myriad of production issues and miscommunications.

This (perhaps expected) audience reception was par for the course for the Sony Spider-Man Universe, with similar responses to both Morbius and Kraven The Hunter. The former, in fact, infamously became such a popular meme that it returned to theaters and flopped a second time.

Iman Vellani Gives Madame Web a Terrible Letterboxd Score

Marvel

With her return to Letterboxd this week, Iman Vellani shared her ratings for more than 564 new movies, including Madame Web, which she gave 0.5/5 stars.

Combined with ratings from before her 2025 return to Letterboxd, Vellani has rated more than 1000 films, and has watched even more. This includes several Marvel and DC films, but also movies from a variety of other genres and eras.

Madame Web is one of her lowest-rated comic book movies listed, with the other two 0.5/5-star superhero projects being The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Justice League (2017). Just above those are the 1/5-star titles: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, and Thor: The Dark World.

Famously a fan of comics and superheroes, though, Vellani has rated many superhero and comic-inspired movies (and shows) very highly. Her 5-star superhero and comic titles (from both before and after her recent return to Letterboxd) are:

Avengers

Avengers: Endgame

The Batman

Big Hero 6

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

The Dark Knight

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Iron Man

The Lego Batman Movie

Logan

The Penguin

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

She also has several notable non-superhero titles rated 5/5 stars, including:

Aliens

Anatomy of a Fall

Apocalypse Now

Barbie

Bo Burnham: Inside

Bottoms

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Father

The Godfather

Guillermo del Toro's Pinoocchio

The Holdovers

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Minari

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

My Neighbor Totoro

Napoleon Dynamite

Oppenheimer

Pan's Labyrinth

Past Lives

Poor Things

Pride & Prejudice

Project X

RRR

Scenes from a Marriage

Spaceballs

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Women Talking

How Does Iman Vellani Rate Other Marvel and DC Movies?

Since returning to Letterboxd, Vellani — an MCU fan since before joining the franchise herself — has added the following ratings to Marvel and DC projects:

The Amazing Spider-Man (Marvel): 2.5/5 stars

(Marvel): 2.5/5 stars Batman (1989) (DC): 3.5/5

(1989) (DC): 3.5/5 The Batman (DC): 5/5

(DC): 5/5 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (MCU): 5/5

(MCU): 5/5 Black Widow (MCU): 5/5

(MCU): 5/5 Deadpool & Wolverine (MCU): 4/5

(MCU): 4/5 Fantastic Four (2005) (Marvel): 3.5/5

(2005) (Marvel): 3.5/5 The Flash (DC): 3/5

(DC): 3/5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (MCU): 5/5

(MCU): 5/5 The Incredible Hulk (MCU): 3/5

(MCU): 3/5 The Lego Batman Movie (DC): 5/5

(DC): 5/5 Madame Web (Marvel): 0.5/5

(Marvel): 0.5/5 The Penguin (DC): 5/5

(DC): 5/5 Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (MCU): 5/5

(MCU): 5/5 Spider-Man 2 (Marvel): 4.5/5

(Marvel): 4.5/5 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Marvel): 5/5

(Marvel): 5/5 Spider-Man: No Way Home (MCU): 5/5

(MCU): 5/5 The Suicide Squad (DC): 4.5/5

(DC): 4.5/5 Thor: Ragnarok (MCU): 4.5/5

(MCU): 4.5/5 Werewolf by Night (MCU): 4.5/5

(MCU): 4.5/5 X2 (Marvel): 2.5/5

(Marvel): 2.5/5 X-Men (Marvel): 3.5/5

(Marvel): 3.5/5 X-Men: Days of Future Past (Marvel): 3.5/5

(Marvel): 3.5/5 X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Marvel): 2.5/5

(Marvel): 2.5/5 Zack Snyder's Justice League (DC): 4/5

Other recent blockbusters on her list of rated movies include Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (4.5/5 stars), Dune: Part Two (4/5 stars), and Top Gun: Maverick (4.5/5 stars).

For more ratings from both before and after her recent return to Letterboxd, fans can follow Vellani @iman_vell.