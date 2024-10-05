More than half a dozen men and one woman will showcase their lives away from civilization in Mountain Men Season 13.

While many people don't think twice about common places or goods such as grocery stores, the internet, or hot water, Mountain Men proves just how luxurious they are. The TV show follows people who live completely off the grid and fight every day for their own survival.

Mountain Men returned for Season 13 on the History Channel on Thursday, October 3. It joins other popular survival shows on the channel such as Alone Season 11, which recently ended and crowned a new winner.

The Main Cast of Mountain Men 2024 (Season 13)

Marty Meierotto

History Channel

Marty Meierotto has been a part of Mountain Men since 2012 and he will continue to be featured as one of the main characters of Season 13.

Marty spends the winter in a one-room log cabin and spends most of his days setting and checking traps.

As if going to Alaska wasn't challenging enough, it is worth noting that Marty learned how to fly a plane so that he could dive deeper into the unforgiving wilderness.

Jake Herak

History Channel

Jake Herak doesn't live quite as far out as Marty does. Residing in the mountains of Montana, he spends most of his time with his hounds as they hunt some of the most dangerous predators on the entire continent such as mountain lions.

However, since he is in the Montana wilderness, he also has to worry about grizzly bears and wolves.

Mike Horstman

Mike Horstman

Mike Horstman brings Mountain Men back to Alaska as he lives on Kodiak Island, which is only accessible in one of two ways - by boat or plane - and, oftentimes, the weather plays a huge factor as well.

Mike works as a hunting guide, but can only work a few months out of the year. The rest of his time is spent hunting animals so that he has food to survive.

Some of the animals Mike has to hunt or catch in order to have food are deer, goats, salmon, and halibut.

It is also worth mentioning that over 3,500 brown bears inhabit Kodiak Island, meaning that Mike always has to watch his back.

Paul Antczak

Paul Antczak

Like Jake, Paul Antczak also resides in Montana. He makes his living as a trapper and managing predators in ranches around the northwestern part of the state.

Paul was able to buy his own plot of land in the most backwoods part of the Montana mountains and is trying to build his own homestead away from all civilization.

Lauro Eklund

Lauro Eklund

Lauro Eklund also lives in the Alaskan wilderness and is a musher, meaning that he works with a team of dogs that pull him around on a sled.

When Lauro was younger, he and his father, Neil, lived on a log raft that they would float down the Yukon River.

Lauro and his team of dogs explore the Alaskan wilderness by hunting, trapping, going on expeditions, and, of course, sled dog races.

Neil Eklund

Neil Eklund

Neil Eklund is Lauro's father and also lives in Alaska. When Lauro was a child, he would spend the school months with his mother so that he could attend classes but he would stay with his father on breaks and in the summer.

As mentioned, Neil once lived in a log cabin on the Yukon River during the summer so that he could sell firewood and other supplies to remote villages.

Neil appeared on a different show in 2015 titled Yukon River Run, which detailed his expedition living on the river and all that he did for other villages and communities.

Bret Bohn

Bret Bohn

Bret Bohn lives in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his wife, Ivy O'Guinn. The two are still newlyweds but go through the off-the-grid lifestyle together.

Bret is a hunting guide and a trapper who built his own cabin in the woods when he was still a teenager.

In the winter, Bret lives with his wife in his cabin in Alaska. They run a trapline through the wilderness that spans hundreds of miles.

Ivy O'Guinn

Ivy O'Guinn

Ivy O'Guinn will be featured on Mountain Men Season 13 with her husband, Bret Bohn.

As mentioned, the couple spends winters in Alaska at Bret's cabin, but they travel to a coastal village called Egegik in the summer where Ivy works as a commercial fisherman.

Ivy and Bret's journey through the wilderness as well as their marriage will be on full display in Mountain Men Season 13.

New episodes of Mountain Men premiere every Thursday on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET.