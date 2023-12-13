Where to Watch Most Dangerous Game With Liam Hemsworth

The Roku Channel Original series, Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth, has quickly become unwatchable in the United States.

Following Season 2's release in March 2023, frustration has grown amongst fans who cannot find the show streaming anywhere online.

Where to Watch Most Dangerous Game

Quibi

As it stands, Most Dangerous Game Seasons 1 and 2 are not available to watch on any streaming service.

Originally a Quibi original, Most Dangerous Game starred Liam Hemsworth alongside Christoph Waltz in Season 1. Six months after its launch, Quibi completely shut down, partially due to launching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After earning two Emmy nominations, the series was renewed on Roku for Season 2, starring David Castañeda and premiering in March 2023.

Six months later, Most Dangerous Game was removed from Roku, along with many other scripted shows, in an effort for the streamer to cut costs, Deadline reported.

The first season was previously available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as a 2-hour and 7-minute film, but that version is also no longer available in the US.

In short, Quibi (defunct), Roku TV, and Prime Video are no longer streaming either season on Most Dangerous Game.

How to Watch Most Dangerous Game

For those desperate to see the Most Dangerous Game series with Liam Hemsworth, based on the 1924 short story by Richard Connell, there are options on YouTube.

Video creator Fox Recaps put together a 14-minute in-depth recap of Season 1. This tells the full story, starring Liam Hemsworth, if fans were interested in the plot and never got the chance to watch the full episodes.

In addition, scenes pulled from the show, such as this one titled "The Hunt Begins" featuring Hemsworth and Waltz is available to watch here.

For those unaware, Most Dangerous Game follows Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth), who is suffering from a terminal illness but needs to provide for his pregnant wife. He reluctantly agrees to engage in the dangerous game where he becomes the hunted.

More scenes and details from the dystopian action-thriller can be seen in the Season 1 trailer that's available to watch online.

There is a possibility that Roku will re-launch Most Dangerous Game and eventually stream both seasons, but for now, the options are bleak for where to watch online.