Mortal Kombat 2 Movie's First Critic Reviews Update Is Not a Great Sign

A recent update about the first critic reviews for Mortal Kombat 2 may not be the best sign for the new live-action sequel. After the original Mortal Kombat was released in 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, New Line Cinema greenlit a sequel just over a year later, with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater penning the film's script. Behind a cast that features Karl Urban (The Boys), Lewis Tan (Cobra Kai), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun), the film will continue to explore this unique video-game-based universe.

According to @EmbargoLiftsFor on X, the embargo for Mortal Kombat 2 will lift on Wednesday, May 6. This is only two days before the film is officially released in theaters on Friday, May 8. The fact that this movie's reaction embargo is lifting so close to its release date is already raising concerns about whether Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema are confident in their latest release.

In Hollywood, studios give critics an embargo date for when reviews and social media reactions can be released before a movie debuts. For movies the studios have confidence in, those embargoes are lifted well before the film's release date (anywhere from 10 or more days to weeks in advance). This gives good reviews a chance to circulate well online, which builds up hype for the movie's release.

On the other hand, if a studio gives a film a short embargo timeframe (like the two-day gap for Mortal Kombat 2), it helps keep negative reviews from making their way to too many people online. Not doing so for movies the studios are less confident in could backfire and limit ticket sales before a film's opening weekend, meaning they want fans to get the first opinions out rather than critics

For instance, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary had its critic embargo lift 10 days ahead of its March 20 release date; it earned great reviews and ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2026 at the box office.

Meanwhile, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie took the opposite approach, with its embargo lift date coming on March 31, only one day before it premiered on April 1. While it still hit big at the box office (it is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2026, with over $800 million globally), its reviews were not nearly as positive as the ones its predecessor, 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earned.

The same happened with the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, which had its review embargo lift on April 21 (three days before its April 24 release). While it is already the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year after only one weekend in theaters, critic reviews have been widely mixed. Lionsgate invited select critics to see the movie two weeks ahead of its release, who the studio was confident would deliver positive reviews for the film.

Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, following up on the story laid out by its 2021 predecessor, Mortal Kombat. Starring Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Lewis Tan, and Hiroyuki Sanada, this film will show Cole Young and Earthrealm's champions entering the Outworld tournament to prevent Shao Kahn from conquering Earth.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The first Mortal Kombat movie was not dealt the best hand with its release, debuting in theaters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021. Given those circumstances, the original film only grossed about $84.4 million at the global box office against a $55 million budget, which is sure to improve for the new movie now that the theater-going experience is much closer to normal again.

Even so, while Warner Bros. is doing what it can to promote this movie, having its embargo lift date so close to its premiere is certainly reason for concern. This timeframe will only give fans a couple of days to take in the critics' reviews, and even if those reviews turn out negative, it could put the film in trouble in terms of being one of the studio's bigger hits of the year.

Video game adaptations have had something of a roller coaster ride at the box office over the last few years. While this has included hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, other outings like 2024's Borderlands did not live up to expectations, putting Mortal Kombat 2 in an interesting predicament as it prepares for its debut.