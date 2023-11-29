Uh-oh... Morbius Movie Writers Confirmed to Return for 1 Upcoming Marvel Movie

The writers for Morbius are returning for one upcoming Marvel project despite the apparent failings of the Jared Leto-led anti-hero flick.

Morbius not only earned an abysmal 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but completely flopped at the box office, earning just $73.9 million domestically.

However, Sony Pictures is building out its own Spider-Man Universe, despite Peter Parker himself not being present in any of the films.

Marvel Bringing Back Morbius Writers

Sony

The Sony Pictures website officially confirmed that Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless returned to write the screenplay for Madame Web.

For many, this could come as a shock as Morbius is one of the worst-received comic book movies in history.

In addition, this is a worrying revelation as Sazama and Sharpless have been involved in several other poorly received projects.

Here's a look at the Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores for some of their other projects, including 2017's divisive Power Rangers reboot:

Dracula Untold (2014) - 25%

(2014) - 25% The Last Witch Hunter (2015) - 18%

(2015) - 18% Gods of Egypt (2016) - 14%

(2016) - 14% Power Rangers (2017) - 51%

One gleam of hope fans can look to is the series Lost in Space (developed by the same writers), which earned a more favorable 68% critics score.

What Is Sony's Spider-Man Universe?

Thus far, Sony has built an objectively mediocre cinematic universe filled with Spider-Man villains taking on the leading roles.

It all began with 2018's Venom, which was a massive box office success, followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web films.

Tom Hardy's Venom franchise has been a success, earning the studio over $1.35 billion between the two films' global runs at the box office.

The issue is, it has expanded upon those films. And now, the studio is utilizing the same writers who helped create one of Marvel's worst movies.

There's still hope for Madame Web as the cast is stellar with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and more, but this writing decision could be a concern for fans.

Madame Web's first trailer resulted in mixed views, some noting that the precognition plot looked interesting while others felt the villain's suit looked akin to a weekly antagonist on one of The CW DC shows.

Madame Web opens in theaters on February 14, 2024.