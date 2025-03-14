Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 New Monsters Fans Most Want Added Into The Game

While Monster Hunter Wilds launched with over 30 beasts for players to take down, a few new monsters are still missing from the game that fans have been demanding.

Capcom's latest entry into the monster-hunting series of RPGs has been heralded as one of the franchise's biggest and best, being the most accessible for new players while offering an expansive selection of missions to take on and monsters to take down.

The exciting part is that Wilds's story is just getting started, with more content planned, bringing in new monsters to hunt, quests to take on, and loot to chase.

10 Most-Wanted Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters

A poll of the Monster Hunter community from late 2024 may have revealed the 10 most-anted monsters fans want in the newly-released Monster Hunter Wilds.

See the full list of most wanted new Monster Hunter Wilds monsters here:

10. Safi’jiiva

Capcom

Safi’jiiva is a large red dragon first introduced in Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion. The hulking beast is the grown version of fellow World monster Xeno'jiiva, sporting thick red-scaled skin, a pair of large wings, and a terrifying spined tail.

This Elder Dragon has become a fan-favorite among the Monster Hunter community, being one of the trickiest monsters to take down in the Iceborne DLC thanks to its ability to launch bio-energy blasts at oncoming foes as well as swing around its mace-like tail.

9. Malzeno

Capcom

Another Elder Dragon still missing from Monster Hunter: Wilds is the magnificent Malzeno. Malzeno was debuted as a part of the franchise's fifth generation, with players first being able to go toe-to-toe with the beast in 2022's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Since its introduction to the franchise, Malzeno has not appeared in a single game, making it the perfect time to bring the creature to Wilds. Malzeno is known for its long-feathered neck, black body, and pink skin along its wings.

8. Alatreon

Capcom

Alatreon is another Elder Dragon from Monster Hunter's past that is unavailable to hunt in Monster Hunter: Wilds. This scaled beast can channel different elements, cycling between Dragon, Fire, Ice, Thunder, and Water abilities.

Alatreon has been a part of the franchise since 2009's Monster Hunter 3 and was most recently seen in Monster Hunter World's Iceborne DLC.

7. Fatalis

Capcom

Technically being one of the oldest monsters in the Monster Hunter franchise, the Elder Dragon Fatalis has been a part of the series since its first game. The large grey beast resembles a European dragon, with a long snake-like neck and lumbering puffed-chest torso.

Fatalis likes to take it old school with its abilities, with most of its offensive power coming from its gnashing teeth and traditionally dragonic fire breath. While it does not sport any of the element-weilding powers of some other monsters on the list, Fatalis is a classic for a reason and deserves a spot on Wilds's roster.

6. Nargacuga

Capcom

Nargacuga is another monster fans have been itching to take on again in Monster Hunter Wilds. This member of the Flying Wyvern class of creatures is a quadrapedal mix of an eagle, bear, and tiger, with sharp claws, wings, and a beak-like snout.

Nargacuga is known for using every part of its body as a weapon when needed. Its attack style mimics a black panther, stalking its prey before pouncing on it before it even knows what is happening. Nargacuga has appeared in eight mainline Monster Hunter titles over the years and was last seen in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

5. Velkhana

Capcom

Velkhana is an ice-based Elder Dragon that is said to "freeze all in its path" (via Monster Hunter World: Iceborne). It can control the cold and wield its super-cooled fluid breath to freeze its enemies where they stand.

Velkhana was first introduced in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and has only been seen in one other title in the franchise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

4. Valstrax

Capcom

Valstrax looks like something pulled out of the most heavy metal school-day doodle ever. The Elder Dragon, first introduced in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, sports sharp, pointed scales and literal flaming wings on its back.

The winged beast is known for its speed in the air and can intake oxygen through its chest as it flies, creating a jet engine effect to produce rocket-like speeds. That, paired with its use of Dragon element attacks, makes Valstrax a force to be reckoned with.

3. Lagiacrus

Capcom

Lagiacrus is a large blue Leviathan introduced in Monster Hunter 3 in 2009. With its long serpent-like body, Lagiacrus can move along the ground quickly, dispelling enemies with crackling lightning that can shoot from its mouth and spiked back.

Luckily for fans, it seems as though Lagiacrus will make its way to Wilds (and soon at that). The monster species was seemingly revealed as a part of Capcom's recent update plans for the game, rumored to arrive as a part of its Summer Content Update (read more about Monster Hunter Wilds's first DLC monsters here).

2. Nergigante

Capcom

Nergigante is a gargantuan bipedal Elder Dragon with dark green scales and massive horns atop its head. The dragon first appeared in the series in Monster Hunter World, serving as one of the base game's most difficult fights (which might be why some are begging for it to come to Monster Hunter Wilds).

While other Elder Dragons use things like fire breath or massive elemental attacks, Nergigante is all about brute force. Its moveset is made up mostly of quick-moving headbutts, swipes of its claws, and tail swipes, making it a battering ram that can easily take out a hunter.

1. Zinogre

Capcom

The number-one most demanded monster yet to come to Monster Hunter Wilds is the monstrous Zinogre. This lupine Fanged Wyvern sports cat-like features with a massive tail that can swing around like a club. Zinogre is one of the more agile Monster Hunter monsters, sporting a vast array of ground and aerial attacks.

The monster debuted in 2010's Monster Hunter Portable 3rd and has shown up in several other iterations since then. The last time gamers heard from the fan-favorite creature was in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Read more about some more of the biggest 2025 video games here.