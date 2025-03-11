Monster Hunter Wilds Reveals 2 New Monsters Coming In Free Update

The next two new monsters coming to Monster Hunter Wilds via free updates have seemingly been revealed.

Capcom's latest entry into its long-running action RPG franchise is now available on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, and PC, offering 47 total monsters for fans to go after at launch.

However, even though Wilds' initial release has been record-breaking for the Monster Hunter franchise, the launch is just the beginning for this game. There are already updates planned for Monster Hunter Wilds, bringing with them new items, quests, and special monsters to chase.

2 New Monsters Coming to Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds revealed details of two new monsters arriving as a part of free updates post-launch, and fans seem to think they may know which monsters they are going to be.

As a part of the game's Week One Community Message, Capcom disclosed its plans for future updates to the uber-popular RPG. This included news of two new monsters arriving as a part of its major seasonal updates.

The first free title update will arrive this Spring, coming with the Wilds debut of Mizutsune, a hulking leviathan first introduced in 2015's Monster Hunter Generations.

The Mizutsune update has been confirmed to also include new event quests (likely themed after the iconic bubble fox wyvern), additional gameplay updates, and new items to be crafted from the resources players collect from taking down the new monster.

The summer update did not specify what new monster is coming with it, other than the fact that one is; however, it did include a cryptic icon for the beast that many have taken to be a franchise staple, Lagiacrus.

The scaled sea wyvern has appeared in several Monster Hunter titles over the years, first debuting in Monster Hunter 3 on the Nintendo Wii.

If this hidden monster is proven to be Lagiacrus (like many are speculating), it would be a big moment for longtime Monster Hunter fans. The beast was originally set to appear in 2018's Monster Hunter World but was ultimately cut due to animation issues.

That means it has been nearly a decade since the monster was heard from in the franchise, last popping up in 2017's Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

A content roadmap beyond this has not been disclosed, but fans should expect these two free updates to be just the beginning for the new monster-hunting title. As of late, Capcom has been providing upwards of 18 months of support for their mainline Monster Hunter games, with new monsters being added every few months.

On top of that, a full-on paid expansion for Wilds will likely see the light of day sometime in the next two years, bringing with it dozens of new beasts to take on (a la Monster Hunter Wilds' expansion Iceborne DLC).

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

