Over six years have passed since singer Timothy Heller accused fellow musician Melanie Martinez of abuse and assault as the latter offered another statement.

Timothy Heller's Allegations Against Melanie Martinez

Timothy Heller

The allegations from Timothy Heller against Melanie Martinez began in November 2017 with an untargeted post on X (formerly Twitter) with a hint at her "story of abuse" and fears to "ruin the person's life" (via Martinez's Wiki):

"What if I have my own story of abuse but I'm scared to ruin the person's life and I still love them in a fucked up way and the public really loves them and most probably wouldn't believe me."

Heller later took to X once again in December 2017 to tell her truth and publically accuse Martinez of sexual assault. She referred to her fellow singer as her "best friend" but noted how her "power and control over [her] grew and grew."

She cited how the topic of her "sexual preferences" arose during a sleepover before she repeatedly asked her to have sex, to which she "said no." Despite her repeated requests to simply go to sleep, Heller noted how Martinez persistently "begged to just touch" her breasts and "the rest of [her]."

Heller stated how she "never said yes" and "said no, repeatedly," adding her shock at how she was "molested by [her] best friend." She was clear she declined the advances across two nights while Martinez was persistent.

Martinez responded to the allegations on X saying how "she never said no to what [they] chose to do together" and "would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent."

In response, Heller spoke to Newsweek and insisted she rejected the advances multiple times and noted how Martinez attempted to contact both her and her boyfriend multiple times after publishing the allegations.

Timothy Heller's 2024 Statement Explained

Timothy Heller revived the conversation surrounding her sexual assault allegations in July 2024 with a statement on TikTok telling how she was "effectively run off the internet" after revealing her experience with Melanie Martinez.

Heller insisted that she neither was proven to have nor admitted to lying about the allegations that she published during the MeToo movement.

The singer discussed how Martinez saying "she never said no to what [they] chose to do together" was "quite validating" for her as it proved she "doesn't know how consent works."

She went on to discuss how, during an interview with the Daily Mail, she offered a date of when the sexual assault incident occurred. This spurred fans of Martinez to uncover old posts from both singers and discover the two were in different states.

The discovery was enough for many to discredit Heller's claims and begin flooding the singer with negative comments. She went on discuss how she received the familiar "f*** the haters" advice but struggled as she faced ongoing backlash.

Heller noted how she was "excessive gaslit into thinking [she] was a bad person" as her mental health faced a decline due to the ongoing negativity.