Will Gwyneth Paltrow Return to Marvel? MCU Actress Shares Brief Response

The explosive finale that was Avengers: Endgame brought about the end of quite a few characters and storylines, perhaps most notably with the death of Iron Man. Even though the man himself is gone, many of his associates remain, including his family, which is headed by Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts.

As such, the door isn't entirely closed on a return for the characters and stories of the Iron Man franchise. Though any sort of talk of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the role is purely theoretical, Jon Favreau's Happy is still running around somewhere, and Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes is set to return for Armor Wars having also appeared briefly in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also shown interest in returning to the MCU, as long as her part requires only a few days of filming.

Additionally, future projects would seem to make room for revisiting the world of Iron Man. Ironheart and Armor Wars are both set to deal with the Iron Man legacy, making appearances by Stark-related characters a distinct possibility.

As for how willing actors from the Iron Man films are to return to the MCU? Well, at least one seems quite open.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Her Possible Future With the MCU

Marvel

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, shared via user Playstation27 on Reddit, Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow responded to a question asking if she would return to the MCU, saying "yo creo que sí," which in English translates to "I think so."

Will Pepper Potts Be Back?

Gwyneth Paltrow's continued openness to returning to the role of Pepper Potts is nothing but a good sign for fans hoping to see her character at least one more time. While Paltrow's vagueness could be a hint toward something more concrete, it's more than likely just what it seems, a pronouncement of interest.

As for where Paltrow may pop up, it remains to be seen. Ironheart would seem a strong contender, and yet the series is already in production, with no rumors floating around about a Gwyneth Paltrow cameo. Additionally, Pepper may serve as more of a distraction than anything else to Riri Williams' story, focusing attention on the past instead of the future.

Armor Wars, on the other hand, seems a better fit, revolving around Rhodey's struggle to deal with Tony's tech being taken. As Pepper and Rhodey share a relationship and a unique awareness of Stark's ability to attract trouble, it would make sense for her to at least briefly appear in the series.

Additionally, even though the fabled Avengers 5 isn't going to release anytime soon, leaks seem to indicate that it will revolve around time travel and/or Multiversal complications, with it possibly being titled either Avengers: Secret Wars or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Whichever way the film ends up leaning, both directions seem to enable some sort of role for revisiting the world of Iron Man.

Although a future for Paltrow's Pepper isn't set in ink, it seems extremely possible. If Marvel hopes to revisit the world of Iron Man, bringing back Pepper would seem to be an easy and sensible way of doing it, especially with the actress reiterating her openness to the idea.

All three Iron Man films are streaming now on Disney+.