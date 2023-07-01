Max Just Announced These 12 Must-Watch Movies Start Streaming This Month

Max has expanded its streaming library by adding a plethora of popular movies.

In the past weeks, Max (formerly HBO Max) has been removing several films to make way for new content in the coming months.

A dozen of James Bond movies will no longer be available on Max starting on July 31 while a beloved Justice League show, Super Friends, has been already removed.

Max Adds 12 Beloved Movies in July

Max announced 12 must-watch movies that were added on Saturday, July 1.

300 (2006)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 61%

Average Audience Score: 89%

Directed by Zack Snyder, 300 was loosely based on the events that transpired during the Battle of Thermopylae, with the film exploring how 300 Romanian soldiers led by Gerard Butler's Leonidas valiantly fought against the Persian army's more than 300,000 soldiers.

300 became popular due to its visually stunning sequences combined with its incredible story about overcoming the impossible.

Barbershop (2002)

MGM

Average Tomatometer: 82%

Average Audience Score: 62%

Barbershop is a comedy-drama that tackles the social life inside a barbershop on the South Side of Chicago. The film features a stellar cast, such as Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The 2002 movie was highly praised by critics, and its success translated to its box office performance when it earned $77 million worldwide on a $12 million budget.

Its sequel, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, is also set to be added to Max.

Bullitt (1968)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 98%

Average Audience Score: 85%

Bullitt is a 1968 action thriller starring Steve McQueen as Detective Frank Bullitt who hunts down a mob leader that killed a key witness. Some have argued that the film's rise to popularity was mainly due to the fact it featured one of the greatest car chases in the history of cinema.

Dunkirk (2017)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 92%

Average Audience Score: 81%

Dunkirk revolves around the dangerous operation of soldiers that evacuated and saved the lives of thousands from the surrounding German army.

Dunkirk's 92% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes was mainly due to the high praise it received for its editing, screenplay, and direction, with some even claiming that it is director Christopher Nolan's best work. Dunkirk also became a box office hit by becoming the highest-grossing World War II film, earning $527 million worldwide.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Miramax

Average Tomatometer: 97%

Average Audience Score: 94%

Good Will Hunting is the movie that launched the careers of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film explores the story of Will Hunting, a self-taught genius who was recently paroled from jail. Its 97% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes isn't surprising due to its compelling story about self-discovery.

In 2014, The Hollywood Reporter ranked the movie at number 53 in its "100 Favorite Films" list.

King Kong (1933)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 96%

Average Audience Score: 86%

Before the MonsterVerse, 1933's King Kong made headlines due to the prowess of special effects artist Willis O'Brien's incorporation of stop-motion with live-action footage of actors.

Some have claimed that the original King Kong film revolutionized movie special effects. This is on top of the high praise that it received from fans and critics as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 80%

Average Audience Score: 86%

Many fans are claiming that Lethal Weapon is the greatest action franchise of all time due to its incredible action pieces and the stellar buddy cop dynamic of its two lead characters.

Lethal Weapon tackles the story of two mismatched LAPD detectives who need to work together to uncover a massive drug-trafficking rig.

Alongside the first movie, Lethal Weapon 2, Lethal Weapon 3, and Lethal Weapon 4 are all set to stream on Max this July.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Miramax

Average Tomatometer: 92%

Average Audience Score: 96%

Some consider Pulp Fiction the greatest movie of all time due to director Quentin Tarantino's attention to detail and the film's nonlinear plot and action-packed sequences.

Pulp Fiction tackles the stories of how two mob hitmen (famously portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta), a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in one connected and epic tale.

Rush Hour (1998)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 62%

Average Audience Score: 78%

Despite the mixed reviews for Rush Hour, the comedic pairing of Chris Rock and Jackie Chan anchored the film to greater heights. This is on top of its truly entertaining story and action-filled sequences.

The movie's sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3, are also set to premiere on Max.

Shoplifters (2018)

GAGA

Average Tomatometer: 99%

Average Audience Score: 91%

Shoplifters' 99% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes combined with its 91% audience rating is more than enough reason to watch this movie.

The film revolves around a family that relies on (you guessed it) shoplifting to cope with poverty.

The Blind Side (2009)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 66%

Average Audience Score: 85%

The Blind Side is based on the 2006 book of the same name that tells the story of Michael "Big Mike" Oher who persevered to play in the National Football League (NFL) with the help of his adoptive parents.

This inspiring story was a box office hit, with it earning $309 million on a $29 million budget. The film also helped Sandra Bullock win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

V for Vendetta (2005)

Warner Bros.

Average Tomatometer: 73%

Average Audience Score: 90%

V for Vendetta tells the story of a freedom fighter who tries to overthrow a tyrannical government.

As pointed out by Leftlion UK, the film received high praise from fans due to prioritizing its message of protecting individuality and its main focus on standing up for others amid the intolerance from an abusive authoritative force.