Marvel Star Simu Liu Reportedly Has Huge Plan For X-Men Sunfire Series

Simu Liu is set to take the MCU and the world by storm in Marvel Studio's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the film, Liu plays the title character, said to be one of the greatest martial artists in the Marvel universe.

The film's story seems to be concerned with Shang-Chi's status as the son of the fearsome Mandarin, head of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Judging by the trailer, the Mandarin, played by Tony Leung, re-enters his son's life and tries to force him to take his place at his side, Darth Vader-style.

Liu is an ambitious individual and knows the significance of portraying Marvel Studios' first Asian lead in a franchise that has somewhat underrepresented Asian actors and characters. On top of this, he's a pre-existing Marvel fan with his sights set on an additional character from Marvel Comics...

IF SIMU LIU GOT HIS WAY WITH MARVEL...

Marvel

As it turns out, Simu Liu has written a "multiseason bible" for a series based on the Asian Marvel character Sunfire, a fact which he recently divulged during an interview with Men's Health. Sunfire is a Japanese superhero typically associated with the X-Men family of characters but has also been seen with the Avengers.

SIMU LIU AND SUNFIRE SEEM LIKE AN X-CELLENT MATCH

It's neat to see Simu Liu having ambitions of bringing a second Marvel character to life, albeit behind the camera. With Marvel Studios gaining access to Sunfire (along with the rest of the X-Men) during Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Liu being involved with something Sunfire-related in a producing or directing capacity is a possibility.

What's more, is that it's also great to see the actor so committed to giving more representation to Asian characters. It's always important for any group to be able to see themselves in the media which they consume, so this stands out as an admirable use of Liu's platform.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will finally hit theaters after a series of delays on September 3, 2021.