Dwayne Johnson Gives the Best Response to Marvel vs. DC Question

Though it might not seem like a battle to some, the fight at the box office between DC and Marvel rages on. As the DCEU looks to be in a state of flux, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam debuting in theaters, the MCU continues its run of success with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on its way to releasing in just a few short weeks.

When it comes to building an interwoven on-screen comic book world, the MCU is the cream of the crop. The example Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, have set is one that Warner Bros. (and a few others) have been looking to emulate for years.

But with DC supposedly looking to "land on some [Feige-like] leadership" for their on-screen efforts, it seems the comic book giant may be ready to fully embrace the MCU strategy. However, Dwayne Johnson has spoken up on the battle between the two and seems to be thinking a little differently.

Dwayne Johnson on the Marvel vs DC Debate

Dwayne Johnson

Speaking with the Associated Press at the Black Adam premiere event in New York City, star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offered up his thoughts on the battle between Marvel and DC on the big screen, doing so in just about a measured and diplomatic manner as one can.

Johnson said "do I think we are going to take any kind of bite out of Marvel? hat answer is unequivocally no."

The WWE star-turned-Hollywood phenom noted that "It’s not our goal to take a bite out of Marvel" before complimenting Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, saying what Feige has done "is incredible:"

"And do I think we are going to take any kind of bite out of Marvel? That answer is unequivocally no. Because to me as we build out the DC universe, ushering in a new era of the DC Universe, that to me is not my lead foot. It’s not our goal to take a bite out of Marvel. What they’ve done is incredible. What Kevin Feige’s done is incredible."

The Rock thanked the MCU and Marvel Studios for being "the economic drive of [the movie business] for almost two decades," while remarking that DC doesn't "want to be Marvel." Instead of trying to "take a bite of [Marvel's] apple" the actor hopes DC can "grab a new apple" and "create from there:"

"And by the way, I love those guys. They’re all my friends. And they are largely responsible for the economic drive of our business for almost two decades. We don’t want to be Marvel. We want to be DC. And how we do things. So that’s what I want. I don’t want to take a bite of that apple. I want to grab a new apple. And I want to create from there.”

As Good an Answer as One Can Give

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a smart man, and that is evident in how he answered such a loaded question like this. He knows just what sort of power his words could have on a subject like DC vs Marvel, and he is not looking to start any fights (at least off-screen).

This is honestly the best answer he could have given in a situation such as this. He doesn't put either super-powered franchise down, noting the merits of both the established MCU and the largely blank slate that the DCEU currently has.

There is a world where both of these costumed blockbuster universes can thrive without going at each other's throats. Yes, elements may be mimicked from one to the other, that is how smart business works, but as Johnson said there is a way for Marvel to have their "apple" while DC builds upon the foundation of its very own.

Black Adam hits theaters on Friday, October 21.