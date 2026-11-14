4 Live-Action Marvel TV Series In Development After Daredevil & Wonder Man's Cancellations

Marvel Studios left many fans displeased when it surprisingly canceled Wonder Man in July and subsequently Daredevil: Born Again in September. This came as part of the studio's plans to restructure its Disney+ slate ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, which serves as a soft reboot of the MCU. Both series resonated deeply with their audiences, and Marvel plans to replace them with new, exciting shows that could have an even bigger impact.

Wonder Man followed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams on his journey to becoming a Hollywood star with the guidance of Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, all while hiding his superhuman abilities, which had been banned by Hollywood thanks to an accident involving Josh Gad. The series ended with a major cliffhanger after Simon broke Slattery out of the Department of Damage Control's prison facility.

Marvel Television

Fans naturally expected that story to continue, and Marvel even greenlit the series for a second season in March, only to cancel it a few months later. Abdul-Mateen, who earned an Emmy nomination for the role, chalked the decision up to viewership numbers that "didn't make sense for business."

Daredevil: Born Again fared better, airing for two seasons, with a third arriving in March 2027. It had also aired for a previous three seasons on Netflix under the title Daredevil. So at least the series told enough stories, even if Marvel does not intend to continue Matt Murdock's story on Disney+ beyond Season 3. The final season will at least go out big, officially reuniting Daredevil with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to wrap up the Defenders Saga.

These cancellations mean Disney+'s Marvel slate is changing fast, especially with VisionQuest having ended the WandaVision trilogy. Born Again Season 3 is the only live-action Marvel Studios series left to air, which raises the question: what is next for the studio's live-action storytelling on the platform?

In October, Marvel Television announced a brand-new live-action series at New York Comic Con, while several other projects continue to move forward under working titles, inside rumor mills, or outside the MCU entirely. Here is every live-action Marvel TV series currently in development, both confirmed and rumored.

Live-Action Marvel TV Shows Confirmed/Reported to Arrive on Disney+

Zodiac

Marvel Television

Zodiac is currently the only officially confirmed new live-action Marvel series set to arrive on Disney+. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum announced the show during the studio's New York Comic Con panel on October 8, revealing a 2028 debut on Disney+. Production kicks off in London in spring 2027, with casting getting underway within weeks of the announcement. Winderbaum kept plot details locked down, calling the show a secret, but he did confirm that it is a spy thriller and teased that the title design holds clues for anyone who knows the comics.

The title suggests the involvement of the Zodiac criminal cartel from the comics, who first appeared in The Avengers #72 in January 1970. The Zodiac is built around twelve crime lords who each adopt an astrological sign, with businessman Cornelius van Lunt funding the operation as Taurus. The group's original Scorpio turned out to be Jake Fury, the brother of Nick Fury.

As one would expect, that Nick Fury connection has fueled rumors about the direction of the series. Jonathan Hickman's Secret Warriors introduced the Great Wheel, a secret society assembled by a time-traveling Leonardo da Vinci that included Nick Fury, Dum Dum Dugan, John Garrett, and Wolfgang von Strucker among its members. Fans quickly noticed that the circular design in the Zodiac series logo resembles the Great Wheel's emblem. A spy thriller inspired by that mythology could pull SHIELD back into MCU storytelling in a major way.

Insider Daniel Richtman also claims the series will stand on its own, with mostly original leads and no required viewing before or after. This is only a rumor, but the studio's recent pivot toward less interconnected storytelling, as it did with Wonder Man, makes it believable that they would go in this direction.

Slumber Party

Marvel Comics

Beyond Zodiac, other shows are on the cards, with Marvel Studios recently and quietly moving a mystery streaming project into production under the working title Slumber Party. Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse broke the news in September, reporting that Veil Productions received approval to begin production. His report also noted evidence that the studio wants the option to run the series for multiple seasons, a sign that Marvel sees long-term potential in whatever this project becomes.

The working title sparked widespread speculation that Slumber Party is the long-rumored Young Avengers project, possibly under the Champions banner. The MCU spent years assembling the team piece by piece. Kamala Khan started recruiting young heroes in The Marvels, and the studio has already introduced Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, Riri Williams, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and Angela del Toro's White Tiger. Tommy and Billy had an entire trilogy where their backstories were properly fleshed out, an indication of plans for their stories to feed into the broader universe.

X Academy

Marvel Comics

With Marvel's mutants making their proper appearance in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, it is only fair that Marvel Television gets its own share of mutant stories. Insider Jeff Sneider reported on The Hot Mic in February 2025 that an X Academy series is in the early planning stages at Marvel Studios. The show is reported to focus on young mutants training at Xavier's school, and sources suggested it could arrive either before the MCU's X-Men movie or as a spin-off after it.

When asked about the rumor, Winderbaum said X-Men '97 and the upcoming feature film are the franchise's current focus. He stopped short of a denial, and plenty has changed since he made those comments.

Marvel unveiled the first wave of its X-Men cast at D23 in August, confirming Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Adam Driver as the villainous Nathaniel Milbury. With the movie cast and date set, an academy-set series now looks like a logical next step, especially if Marvel wants stories that will pull in massive numbers on Disney+. One of the reasons Daredevil and Wonder Man were canceled was that their viewership was not strong enough; Born Again Season 2 lost half of Season 1's audience. The X-Men IP could definitely post better figures on TV.

Silk

Marvel Comics

After Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke records left, right, and center at the box office this summer, there is a hunger for more Spidey stories, and that opens the door for the long-gestating Silk: Spider Society to finally get made. Amazon greenlit the live-action series in November 2022 as the flagship of a suite of Spider-Man Universe shows from Sony Pictures Television. Angela Kang of The Walking Dead boarded the project as showrunner, with Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal executive producing.

Amazon later scrapped the series in May 2024, and as a result, the rights reverted to Sony Pictures Television, which set out to shop the show to other buyers. More than two years later, the series has yet to find a home.

The show would follow Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker. After escaping a decade of imprisonment, she searches for her missing family while becoming the hero known as Silk. The MCU even featured a Cindy in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, played by Tiffany Espensen. Brand New Day also featured a character named Cindy, played by Shannon Young Cho.

Following the cancellation of Spider-Noir, reports confirmed that Amazon and Sony Pictures Television remain in business together, with at least four live-action Spider-Man projects in the works and one or two expected to move forward. Sony could use that opportunity to put Silk back on the board.