Marvel Studios Unleashes Its Next Big Spider-Man Villain After Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

After Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, Marvel Studios has another major villain lined up to take on Spider-Man. The web-slinger is blessed with one of the biggest rogues' galleries in comic history (Marvel or DC), and many of them have been brought to life in live-action and animation over the decades. This continues for Peter Parker across the MCU, particularly throughout his Phase 6 appearances in theaters and on Disney+.

Marvel Studios shared new imagery for the Rhino ahead of his appearance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 on Disney+. The Direct attended New York Comic-Con 2026, where Marvel shared a new image of the animated Rhino, who will be one of a handful of villains Hudson Thames' Peter Parker faces when Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 debuts on January 13, 2027.

Hasbro also revealed a new figurine for Rhino, teasing a comic-accurate depiction of the classic web-slinger antagonist in this animated series. Here, he dons his classic rhino-esque battle suit, complete with a massive curved horn on his forehead that he can use for battering and maiming.

Hasbro

While the Rhino's specific backstory in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is unknown, he is most commonly known as Alexei Sytsevich. Starting as a low-level thug in the comics, he undergoes experimental chemical treatments, radiation, and more before a thick, gray, rhino-like suit is bonded to his body and makes him incredibly strong and nearly indestructible. This also marks the first time the Rhino has taken the spotlight since Sony Pictures' disastrous 2024 movie Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel Animation

Ahead are other villains that Spider-Man is confirmed or rumored to face in the next few years:

10 Marvel Villains Spider-Man is Expected to Fight In Upcoming Movies & Shows

Norman Osborn

Marvel Animation

Known as arguably Spider-Man's most iconic villain, the Green Goblin is featured heavily in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1. After Willem Dafoe brought his version of the villain from Sam Raimi's movies into the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Colman Domingo took over the animated version for the MCU's Disney+ series.

Even after Norman helped push Spider-Man forward in his hero's journey in this series, the relationship is expected to get much more contentious in Season 2. This will include experiments on the Venom serum and growing tensions with his son, Harry, as he goes on a slow-burn path towards fully evolving into the Goblin.

Doc-Ock

Marvel Animation

After playing a small role in Season 1, Doctor Otto Octavius, better known as Doctor Octopus or Doc Ock, will be back with a vengeance for Season 2 next year. Hugh Dancy plays the role in this series after Alfred Molina brought his version from the Raimi movies back for No Way Home in 2021.

After being arrested in Season 1 (and only playing a small role last season), Doc Ock will be a more important piece of Season 2, as teased by the footage shown at NYCC. Here, he crashes a fancy event that Harry Osborn and Eddie Brock are attending, and he gets into some epic battle sequences with Spider-Man as well.

Scorpion

Marvel Animation

Another iconic villain from Spider-Man's rogues' gallery returning this season is Mac Gargan/ Scorpion. While Michael Mando reprised his role as the MCU's Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jonathan Medina provides the voice for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Only playing a minor role in Season 1, Scorpion's role is expected to expand in Season 2, likely putting him in the web-slinger's crosshairs. This should bring much of the same action fans saw in the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie this summer, with a few different twists in animation.

Chameleon

Marvel Animation

One of Spider-Man's earliest villains from the comic, Chameleon, is set to show his many faces once again in Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. While the character has not made his way into the MCU, Fred Hechinger played a version of the powerful shapeshifter for Sony Pictures in 2024's Kraven the Hunter; he is played by Roger Craig Smith in the animated series.

In this show, Dmitri Smerdyakov is freed from prison by the Unicorn and adopts the Chameleon persona from there. After supplying the 110th Street Gang with intel about Doc Ock and Oscorp, he is expected to play a bigger role in Season 2 and get a shot at taking on Hudson Thames' Spider-Man.

Lizard

Marvel Animation

While the Lizard did not show up in final form in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, imagery revealed at NYCC confirmed that the green, scaly monster will arrive in full force. As in Season 1, this new season will bring back a gender- and race-swapped version of the villain, Carla Connors, played by Zehra Fazal.

This season will give Carla a chance to explore her more villainous side after turning into the Lizard, putting her on a crash course for a battle with the show's titular wall-crawler.

Venom

Marvel Animation

Only used in a small tease in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, Venom will now be an important piece of the action in Season 2. The symbiotic villain was most recently seen in Sony's trilogy of live-action Venom movies, behind Tom Hardy's performance, which then bled over for a short time into the MCU.

This season will show Peter's first interaction with the Venom symbiote, with Eddie Brock also playing a role in these new episodes. While the story for this character is still unknown, NYCC trailer footage showed Peter first bonding with the symbiote and learning about its dark tendencies.

Doctor Doom (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

In live-action, rumors have pointed to Spider-Man engaging in battle with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in one or both of the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While details are not confirmed, fans are eager to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man reunite with Downey in one of these stories, after seeing Spidey's relationship with Downey's Iron Man grow over the years. This is sure to make for one of the most emotional moments of either movie, especially considering Holland and Downey's close relationship off-camera.

Deadpool (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

While Ryan Reynolds is not confirmed to return as Deadpool in either of the next two Avengers movies, rumors have hinted at him being involved in some form, which may include a confrontation with Spider-Man.

This would certainly be one of the most interesting "conflicts" for the MCU's Spidey, as Deadpool classically has a major man-crush on the web-slinger across most other forms of media. Although it would make for an entertaining fight sequence, the two are not likely to be opponents for long.

Wolverine (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

Like Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is in the rumor mill for a potential role in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or both.

With the X-Men confirmed to fight the Avengers in at least Doomsday, this battle could set up an exciting moment for Spider-Man and Wolverine to go head-to-head. Considering fans are hopeful that Jackman will join these movies, seeing him alongside Spider-Man would unquestionably fulfill countless viewers' dreams of seeing two of the OG modern superhero movie leading characters in the same movie.

Jean Grey (Rumored)

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day took a big step towards introducing the MCU's X-Men, as Sadie Sink was eventually revealed to be playing Earth-616's Jean Grey. Now, she is already confirmed for a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, as she looks to show off her insane power levels alongside what should be the biggest cast of any comic book movie in history.

Should the X-Men and Avengers do battle, Spider-Man could have yet another major confrontation with Jean, and she is likely to be close to the most powerful version of the character yet. While Jean would likely fight a number of Avengers and other heroes and villains, a reunion with Spider-Man would certainly be a massive moment after they made Brand New Day the third-highest-grossing movie ever.