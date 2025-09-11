Marvel Studios Confirms Phase 6's Record-Breaking Movie Count

The MCU's Phase 6 movie count will break a franchise record, which will either disappoint or thrill fans. Marvel Studios has finally finished Phase 5 and begun Phase 6, something which is bound to excite almost every MCU fan. Those who have been enthralled with the Multiverse Saga are close to seeing its cataclysmic climax and the big face-off with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. However, the many who have been disappointed by the mixed bag of the MCU's second saga can take joy in that it is almost every and the long-awaited X-Men reboot is getting closer.

Having wrapped up Phase 5's theatrical slate with the likes of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Thunderbolts*, Phase 6 kick-started with July's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As fans know, the slate will also include two new Avengers movies and a Spider-Man sequel, but it seems that's about all that's coming, with only four theatrical releases officially set.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seemingly confirmed Phase 6's four-movie during his most recent group press interview this Summer, saying it is "all in the works." Unfortunately, this indicates the currently announced four movies for Phase 6 are all fans will be seeing, thus breaking the record for the fewest movies in an MCU saga:

Phase 1: Iron Man - The Avengers (Six Movies)

- (Six Movies) Phase 2: Iron Man 3 - Ant-Man (Six Movies)

- (Six Movies) Phase 3: Captain America: Civil War - Spider-Man: Far From Home (11 Movies)

- (11 Movies) Phase 4: Black Widow - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Seven Movies)

- (Seven Movies) Phase 5: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Thunderbolts* (Six Movies)

- (Six Movies) Phase 6: The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Avengers: Secret Wars (Four Movies*)

Phase 6's four-movie count comes with an asterisk, being that Marvel Studios still has an untitled release set for July 23, 2027. Currently, there is no sign of anything being ready for then, but even if Marvel Studios is cooking up something in secret, Phase 6 would still have a record-breaking movie count with five.

Here are Marvel Studios' five theatrical release dates set for Phase 6:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025)

(July 25, 2025) Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

(July 31, 2026) Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

(December 18, 2026) Untitled MCU Movie (July 23, 2027)

Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

The Phase 6 slate will be padded out on Disney+ with new seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, the debut of Wonder Man and Vision Quest, and The Punisher's Special Presentation. While Marvel Animation also recently delivered Eyes of Wakanda and has more seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on the way, they typically aren't considered part of the MCU's Phases.

Phase 6's Limited Slate Could Be Perfect for Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

In terms of why Phase 6 is looking so limited, scooper DanielRPK stated last year that Marvel Studios was pausing development on many projects to fast-track the end of the controversial Multiverse Saga. Supposedly, these delayed releases are being placed on hold until after Avengers: Secret Wars (via MCU Film News).

Additionally, with no new Disney+ shows seemingly being teed up for 2027, apart from perhaps Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, there currently doesn't seem to be any releases coming between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Of course, a mystery movie could still come to fruition to land on July 23, 2027, but the clock is ticking for whatever that may be to get into production.

A one-year gap for Marvel Studios could not only help build hype for Secret Wars, but also point to a more devastating Doomsday cliffhanger.

Potentially, Doomsday could dial Infinity War's Snap cliffhanger up to 11, with the entire Multiverse ceasing to exist and no new releases until Secret Wars. Then, Avengers 6 could land a year later in a mysterious new world, rather different from what came before, eventually revealed to be Battleworld.

The MCU's Multiverse Saga Wipes the Floor with the Infinity Saga's Project Count

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, the Multiverse Saga should end 17-18 movies, far fewer than the 23 theatrical flicks in the Infinity Saga. Of course, the situation isn't as cut and dry as that, as most of Phase 4-6's releases have been Disney+ shows, with around 18 live-action seasons expected when all is said and done.

In around seven years, Marvel Studios will have dropped 35-36 live-action MCU projects across Disney+ and theaters for the Multiverse Saga, averaging around five new releases a year. By comparison, the Infinity Saga achieved just 23 in 11 years, an average closer to two movies per year.

Marvel Studios' overdump of new content has undeniably created struggles for general audiences to keep up with everything going on, possibly missing key storylines tucked away in box office flops or Disney+ disappointments.

One has to wonder what lessons may be taken from this going into the MCU's third saga and Phases 7-9, widely theorized to be the Mutant Saga. The studio is already taking action to improve MCU Disney+ shows, but only time will tell if this translates to a more concise slate across all mediums.