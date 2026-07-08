Marvel Studios Debuts Special New Logo For Avengers: Doomsday Release

Marvel Studios has rolled out a striking new logo variant to celebrate the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday, which storms into theaters on December 18. The design debuted at a new promotional booth unveiled at the Shanghai Expo, giving fans an exciting physical look at the film's possible setting. It comes just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where Marvel Studios' Hall H panel is expected to finally drop the movie's first trailer online, one week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters.

Photos shared online (via WaynePM) from a promotional expo in Shanghai reveal an elaborate installation built for the film, seemingly recreating iconic settings coming to the MCU in room-scale detail.

Set pieces appear to replicate the X-Mansion's stained-glass windows, hinting at just how central the X-Men will be to the story.

Elsewhere in the booth sits a throne atop a stepped platform, possibly a one-to-one stand-in for Doctor Doom's seat of power, a tease of where Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom might sit in Doomsday.

But the biggest reveal above it all: a brand-new Marvel Studios logo, swapping the studio's signature red for a bright green. It's the first time fans have seen this exact design variant, and it's likely to become a mainstay of the marketing rollout over the next five months as new Doomsday trailers, posters, and more are released.

Marvel Studios

The booth also features the classic Avengers "A", a countdown clock ticking down the days, hours, and minutes until release, and a Black Panther logo set against a Wakandan backdrop.

Marvel Studios has tinted its opening logo before, though always as a one-off flourish tied to a single project rather than a rebrand (which this Doomsday version might become in the short term).

Thor: Ragnarok re-envisioned the logo in blazing neon outlines, matching the film's bright visual style from director Taika Waititi and its Led Zeppelin-infused tone.

Marvel Studios

Loki recolored the logo in green and gold the God of Mischief's signature comic palette with flickering gold inside the lettering as numbers and figured floated past.

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law turned the background solid green which actually copied (or was inspired by) Marvel's 2003 Hulk logo variant from director Ang Lee.

Marvel Studios

The much maligned Secret Invasion swapped the usual red and black for a blotchy green, seeming to reference the shapeshifting Skrulls. At least this part of their credits didn't appear to be seeped with AI, like the opening.

Marvel Studios

It's important to note that each of those were seemingly a temporary creative liberty built for solo projects. The version spotted in Shanghai seems different: it could be the Marvel Studios logo of 2026, or at least once Spider-Man: Brand New Day passes and it's officially time for Doomsday.

Over the years, Marvel Studios has played around a lot with its iconic branding. From changes in text, adding the "10" for the anniversary, to adjusting from 2D to 3D, or, similar to what's happening now, an alternate color to fit the movie of TV show.

Marvel Studios

It's safe to say that over the years Marvel Studios has been a marketing machine, becoming the biggest franchise ever during the 2010s. Similar to their past success, climaxing in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame, the studio is trying to get the band back together and create more comic book magic on big screen.

The Russo Brothers are back in the directors chairs, joined by Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and even Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers. This month, the marketing is finally expected to truly begin with the release of the first trailer online, and after that moment, there's no turning back on Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday's Marketing Strategy

Marvel Studios

So far, Marvel Studios has treated Doomsday's rollout less like a launch and more like a slow burn.

Instead of front-loading a trailer, the studio spent December and January methodically releasinh four theater-exclusive teasers through Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings, each spotlighting a different corner of the roster, from Chris Evans' Cap reveal to the original X-Men cast to Wakanda's crossover with the Fantastic Four, starting the campiagn over a year before release.

A complete trailer already exists and screened for CinemaCon crowds back in April, but Marvel has sat on it since, likely saving the reveal for its Comic-Con Hall H panel, with a wide online release expected around July 25.

From there, expect the pace to quicken: a fall trailer tied to September's Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release, then Marvel's usual push onto ESPN's Monday Night Football and other major sporting events.

By November and December, commercials and posters will be everywhere, as Doomsday battles Dune: Part Three at the holiday box office.