Marvel Studios Releases Galactus’ MCU Theme, And It’s Terrifying

Fans got a taste of the new terrifying Galactus theme set to debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Much has been made about the many bespoke touches coming to the MCU's Fantastic Four debut, but one key element of the new retro-futurist superhero epic has been its music. Since the first trailer, First Steps' score from Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino has been a highlight for audiences, especially with the titular team's now-iconic orchestral suite (choral pangs and all).

Marvel Studios released a new snippet from the Fantastic Four: First Steps soundtrack, revealing the movie's terrifying Galactus theme for the first time. The world-devouring villain will have a horrifying presence in the upcoming film. So, it would make sense for him to receive a musical suite that is just as imposing as he is.

The roughly one-minute snippet comes from a listing for a Fantastic Four seven-inch vinyl record released in conjunction with the new film.

Michael Giacchino's Galactus theme is titled "Let Us Be Devoured." It features a terrifying alarm chime building into a choral chorus, all underscored by the constant drone of a bass-led string section.

Listen to the complete Galactus theme snippet below:

Galactus is the primary villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He imposes his will upon the titular team's alternate Earth as he seeks to satiate his hunger for planetary bodies he deems unworthy of existence. Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson will play the iconic Marvel Comics character known for his deep and striking voice.

Fantastic Four comes to theaters on Friday, July 25, led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss Bachrach, and Joeseph Quinn, and marks the team's first proper appearance in the MCU.

Why Galactus' Theme Is Perfect for the Character?

While fans have yet to hear the entire Fantastic Four Galactus theme, composer Michael Giacchino seems to have nailed the assignment of writing a song specifically for the iconic Marvel villain.

The theme feels perfect for someone like Galactus. Crafting a sound for a character as grandiose as the Devourer of Worlds was going to be a tall task. It has to mix the planet-eating scale of the character, his origins from within the cosmos, and the retro-futurist feel of the rest of the Fantastic Four film.

Luckily, Giacchino's Galactus theme feels of a piece with the 1950s-infused sci-fi styling,s of the now-iconic Fantastic Four theme from the movie with this almost ethereal feeling a galaxy-bound entity like Galactus evokes.

Sure, it does not have a choir belting, Galactus' name like the Fantastic Four's theme song, but it is still consistent with the world Marvel Studios is setting up in the new film.

With other exciting characters coming to the film, like the star-faring Silver Surfer or the adorable Franklin Richards, hopefully, this level of quality continues across the Fantastic Four suite, creating another classic soundtrack to add to the Marvel Studios canon.