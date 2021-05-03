Marvel's Black Widow: New Scenes With Scarlett Johansson & David Harbour Released

The wait for Black Widow has been nothing short of a journey for fans. Originally scheduled for May 1, 2020, the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then all lined up for a May 7, 2021 release date this year, but then yet another delay struck it down—movie theaters just weren't ready.

Thankfully, the film seems to be set for its actual release date this time around. Scheduled for July 9, 2021, the film will finally be seen by fans around the world. However, there is one twist—alongside its theatrical release, the film will also be on Disney+ the same day, with an additional premium fee to watch.

Black Widow's Disney+ fate was a long-debated topic, and it's not much of a surprise that Disney went with a hybrid release date.

While fans wait for that final stretch, Marvel Studios has unveiled some new shots from the film...

A BRAND-NEW LOOK AT BLACK WIDOW

Marvel Studios released a brand-new sizzle reel for its upcoming MCU projects, and within it were plenty of new snippets of the upcoming Black Widow film led by Scarlett Johansson alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz.

Marvel Studios

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova engage in a motorcycle chase as seen in various trailers.

Marvel Studios

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova seem to be escaping from what is likely to be additional Red Room assassins.

Marvel Studios

David Harbour's Red Guardian is ready to tussle with Taskmaster.

Marvel Studios

Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff poses armed and ready in Black Widow.

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johannson's Natasha and Florence Pugh's Yelena enjoy a drink together.

Marvel Studios

Natasha, Alexei, and Yelena wander outside a potential prison-like complex.

BLACK WIDOW IS ALMOST HERE

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the MCU. There's the upcoming Asian super-hero led Shang-Chi, the larger-than-life film Eternals, Spidey's multiverse adventure of a lifetime, and so much more—so, how can Natasha Romanoff's adventure hold a candle to all of those? Well, the answer is easy.

Fans have waited a long time for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to get her own solo adventure. It has long been requested, and just over ten years later, it is finally here. There's a lot more built-up anticipation for her adventure than many of those upcoming projects for many.

To those worried that the film won't matter much for the future of the MCU, worry not. Not only will it introduce Yelena Belova, who is starring in Hawkeye as well, it is also poised to introduce the questionable shady figure of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val—something that is hopefully still happening. Fingers crossed Taskmaster also makes it out of the film alive, setting himself up to be a re-occurring presence throughout the MCU's future.

The full sizzle reel can be seen below, including those new Black Widow snippets: