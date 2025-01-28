Marvel Rivals Fixes Character Skin Tone After Fan Complaints

The Marvel Rivals team made a skin tone change to one of its super-powered characters following some outrage among fans.

NetEase's new multiplayer shooter has been a massive hit since its debut in December, being celebrated for its colorful roster of Marvel characters, unique multiplayer gameplay, and solid ongoing rollout of an ever-changing catalog of in-game unlockable.

To say the least, the Rivals launch has been a fairly drama-free affair, but that is not to say it has been completely without controversy.

Marvel Rivals Responds to Controversial Complaints

Marvel Rivals

After complaints over the skin tone of one of its Marvel characters, Marvel Rivals has made a change, directly addressing the criticism.

Gamers have been up in arms since the game's release, as a version of the Black Panther character Shuri appeared looking a bit different than some may have expected.

The Wakandan-turned-superhero previously appeared on the victory screen for the game's Wakanda map, sporting what seemed to be a significantly lighter skin tone than she is traditionally seen with.

Fans were quick to call out the Marvel Rivals team for potentially white-washing the character, asking that she be replaced with a new darker-skinned version of the iconic Marvel personality.

Well, after weeks of waiting it finally happened. As of January 23, Shuri's victory screen model has been updated to feature a darker skin tone, doing away with the version that has caused so much public outcry (via @LoudWindow on X).

Marvel Rivals

X user @Loudwindow had previously drawn attention to the discrepancy between her Marvel Rivals take and how she looks in the comics, even creating a render of how she should look back in December.

While this change has been welcomed by many fans, some have also questioned the uproar, asking if the skin tone needed to be altered at all.

A common sentiment among these detractors was that, in the image, Shuri is holding what seems to be a brightly-lit Wakandan construct and that added light was the reason for her brighter pigmentation.

Seeing as this is the only glimpse of the character fans can see in-game, it is hard to prove whether the light was playing tricks on the eyes or not. Either way, the character's skin has been changed, and it is likely not going back.

This is by no means the first major controversy Marvel Rivals has endured in its relatively early run since release, with the online multiplayer shooter dealing with several bouts of drama to this point (read more about other major Marvel Rivals controversies).

Why Did Marvel Rivals Change Shuri?

Ultimately, this Shuri change (while seeming inconsequential to some) is for the better.

Rivals has proven to be an authentic Marvel experience, honoring the characters and comic book world it draws upon stupendously to date.

This has included deep-cut characters becoming household names (looking at you, Jeff the Landshark), exciting comic book locales for its maps, and various exciting comic-inspired skins for players to purchase.

So, if the team were to see a problem with one of its Marvel-inspired elements, should they not seek to make a change to better emphasize the authenticity of the experience?

Also, fans have long sought proper representation in games as big as Marvel Rivals, and this particular small adjustment is just a small step toward that greater goal.

Shuri has been a bastion for representation across media for years at this point Since her introduction to the comics in May 2005, people who look and sound like her have been able to look at the Wakandan princess and see themselves in her super-powered adventures and embrace her African culture.

Taking away or lessening her dark completion has the potential to rob fans of that reliability. The Marvel universe is a complex and diverse one for everyone, and it is better because of it.

This change is something fans should be proud that they demanded. The former version of Shuri simply was not Shuri, and now, the character is simply a better representation of the version fans know and love from Marvel lore.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.