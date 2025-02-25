Marvel Rivals 2103 Operation Frequency Too High Error Shuts Down Servers, NetEase Responds

Marvel Rivals players are experiencing an error code 2103, Operation Frequency Too High, which is causing players not to be able to queue into the game.

It is currently unclear what is causing this outage at this time but it appears to be affecting a significant number of players across multiple servers in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Marvel Rivals

Gamers across all Marvel Rivals platforms (PC, Xbox, and PS5) all seem to be experiencing the 2103.

Marvel Rival's developer NetEase has confirmed that they are aware of the 2103 Operation Frequency Too High error, and are currently working on a fix.

On the Rivals official Discord channel, NetEase employee rivals_james has confirmed that many players are experiencing issues, and fixing this issue is a "top priority".

Marvel Rivals Discord

Hey Rivals! @Game News We’ve noticed some unusual server issues and are currently looking into them as a top priority. Thanks for your understanding, and we’ll keep you posted with any updates! Ignite the battle!

Rivals previously experienced this error 2 months ago, which also brought the servers down for a few hours.

For a full fix to error 2103, Marvel Rivals players will have to wait for developer NetEase to fix their servers. No solution is currently working for every player at this time.

Those who are lucky enough to get past the 2103 server error and into queue are experiencing an entirely different problem, an "Unpredictable" length queue time.

Marvel Rivals

Some Rivals players on Reddit are currently suggesting that spamming the matchmaking button will eventually allow you into a competitive game.

While this does seem to be working for some, many are still unable to get into a match and are still experiencing the 2103 error.

Those players will have to wait for NetEase to come out with full solution in the form of a network patch.

