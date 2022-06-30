Disney+ Reveals Official New Posters for 6 Marvel Netflix Shows

While Disney+ and Marvel have teamed up for some incredible outings over the past 18 months, this year brought an exciting new development with material from the past. This came when the six Marvel shows formerly hosted on Netflix officially made their way onto Disney+, bringing Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and others to the same home as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These shows have now been on Disney+ for a few months, and its stars have consistently been a part of the marketing campaign to make sure fans know about their new streaming network post-Netflix. Actors like Charlie Cox and Kyrsten Ritter have even teamed up with fellow Marvel TV actors from Agents of SHIELD to share their excitement about the move and bring their work back into the spotlight.

With the Defenders now having their own place on Disney's streaming service, the company has consistently put them front and center through promo material and advertising. This continues with the latest update on Disney+'s Twitter page, which brought a new round of imagery highlighting all six shows in the series.

Disney+ Shares New Defenders Posters

Disney+'s official Twitter page shared new licensed posters for all six shows that make up The Defenders series, which recently moved over to the platform from Netflix.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil shines in a blood-red poster as he dons the final suit that he got at the end of Season 1. There's also a smaller image of him kneeling next to a cross by a silhouette of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

The poster for Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones features the leading heroine walking toward a couple of New York City taxis as she dons her usual jeans and leather jacket, all with a purple tint on the street. In the distance, a lit-up poster shows just a hint of David Tennant's Kligrave, the show's main villain from Season 1.

Mike Colter's Luke Cage stands tall in his usual gray hoodie as the skyline of Harlem is highlighted below him. The entire poster dons a brilliant shade of yellow, topped off by the sun over the city.

The poster for Iron Fist features his classic light green color along with a yellow version of the hero's logo, all behind Finn Jones' hero as he powers up the Iron Fist weapon from K'un Lun.

All four prior heroes team up together in a new poster for The Defenders, each one shining in their own unique colors with the image cut off at the eye line.

Disney+ goes all-in on the black and white color scheme for The Punisher, putting the hero's iconic skull symbol on a grand scale in the background. Looking at the bottom, Jon Bernthal's leading hero can be seen standing at the top of a barbed-wire wall as he looks out over the city.

The Defenders Shine in New Disney+ Ads

While Marvel Studios hasn't always delivered on the poster front, these new images perfectly encapsulate the essence of everything Netflix brought to the table with these Marvel characters. The darker and more mysterious feel for all six series shines through in the imagery, and they also do a great job at times of bringing some of the villains into play, as Daredevil did with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

As is usually the case with the Netflix shows, the question now is how the six projects will either co-exist with the MCU or somehow integrate themselves with the franchise at a later date.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have already brought their characters into the franchise through Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, and a Daredevil show is already in the works for Disney+. On top of those rumors, plus production for Echo and rumors about Krysten Ritter coming back as Jessica Jones, the future looks bright for this group of fan-favorite heroes and villains.

All six shows from the Defenders Saga are available to stream on Disney+.