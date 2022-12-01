Hulu Is Losing 5 Marvel Movies This Month

Hulu is confirmed to be losing a number of films in December, including five Marvel movies.

While Disney+ is the official home for Marvel content, that doesn't mean exclusive.

Not only have other streamers offered films from the red brand, particularly those of Sony's Spider-Man trilogy, but Hulu has long been the home for Marvel projects outside the MCU, such as The Runaways, Helstrom, and Patton Oswalt's MODOK.

Hulu has also been the current home for several pre-MCU films, including Blade which Marvel Studios is now struggling to reboot.

However, in 2023, it appears that audiences will have to look elsewhere to catch the Wesley Snipes version of the vampire hunter and other pre-MCU installments.

Hulu Loses 5 Marvel Movies

Marvel

Five Marvel movies are set to leave Hulu on December 31, including 2000's X-Men.

While each of these five films bear the Marvel brand, none of them belong to the MCU.

In addition to the first three X-Men movies, the original Blade trilogy is on its way out, as is Ang Lee's Hulk from 2003.

Additionally, the streaming service is poised to lose several dozen movies, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Looper, and The Sixth Sense, by the end of the year.

The following is a list of the five Marvel films and ten other notable additions leaving Hulu on December 31:

8 Mile (2002)

(2002) About Time (2013)

(2013) Blade (1998)

(1998) Blade 2 (2002)

(2002) Blade: Trinity (2004)

(2004) Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

(2018) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

(2000) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

(2004) Evil Dead (2013)

(2013) The Fugitive (1993)

(1993) The Hulk (2003)

Looper (2012)

(2012) Shaun of the Dead (2004)

(2004) The Sixth Sense (1999)

(1999) X-Men (2000)

Why is X-Men Leaving Hulu?

While it's not unusual for films to bounce from streaming service to streaming service, Hulu is always an interesting case just because it's already under the Disney umbrella.

Just how this particular streamer will evolve in the years to come is a fascinating question, especially in light of the House of Mouse prioritizing Disney+'s success.

In regards to the various films that are leaving the streamer, the fact that many are established titles suggests it won't be hard to find them on competitor services in 2023.

However, 2000's X-Men is definitely one worth paying attention to.

Not only is it already available on Disney+, but now that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is set to join the MCU in Deadpool 3, the film has found new relevancy.

In fact, due to the MCU Multiverse and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, there's speculation that Marvel Studios is actively connecting its previous franchises to the MCU.

For now, fans still have a choice of which streaming service to enjoy the original X-Men. Just where 2003's Hulk and the Blade trilogy end up post-December remains to be seen.