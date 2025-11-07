Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In Trouble Following Disturbing Allegations

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Jeremy Renner, who portrays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the franchise, is facing allegations of domestic abuse and unsolicited pornography from his former partner and filmmaker Yi Zhou. Zhou and Renner were previously in a personal relationship, and the two were collaborating professionally on two projects, a documentary and an animated film.

Zhou shared these accusations across Instagram and to Daily Mail. Not every detail shared via Instagram was shared with Daily Mail and vice versa.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Zhou accused Renner of becoming "angry" while the two were in his home working together on a professional project. The filmmaker claimed that "he drank a bottle of wine," which led to him "angry yelling for two hours."

She also claimed that she "had to lock [herself] in a room to be safe" because she "was so scared for [her] life:"

"I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry yelling for two hours. I had to location-share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life."

On November 3, 2025, filmmaker Yi Zhou shared four Instagram posts that made disturbing allegations against Jeremy Renner. In the first post, Zhou expressed that she had been dealing with Renner's actions for "months," detailing that she was forced to "live in fear for [her] safety and deep distress over the treatment [she] endured" from the MCU actor.

Specifically, in the caption of that very first Instagram post, Zhou accused Renner of sending her unsolicited "personal and intimate photographs of himself," while also telling her that he was "open to a long-term relationship."

The full caption from Zhou's first Instagram post can be seen below:

"Part 1: It is with deep regret, sadness, and disappointment that I am compelled to share a truth I have been holding inside for too long.

Over the past months, I have lived with fear for my safety and deep distress over the treatment I have endured. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work.

I am making an appeal to my fellow filmmakers, Academy voters, Hollywood peers, executives, and the women to stand with me. I feel profound despair that a project created to uplift below-the-line artists, 'Chronicles of Disney,' and to celebrate the history of one of the world’s most beloved companies, Disney, has been damaged by online trolling and by the misconduct of Jeremy Renner. Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before. He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love, and in the possibility of redemption."

In the second post made by Zhou, Renner also allegedly allowed false information to spread about her and the making of Chronicles of Disney, a documentary in which Renner is credited as an actor.

Zhou also claimed that, when she contacted Renner privately about his actions, the actor "threatened to call immigration/ICE on [her]," which "deeply shocked and frightened [her]."

The full caption from Zhou's second Instagram post can be seen below:

"Part 2: Jeremy Renner later entered into written agreements with my Italian production company Into the Sun Films, granting signed consent for the use of his image, likeness, archival material, social-media content, and his foundation in our projects. Yet, after the project’s release two weeks ago, he has refused to make any public promotion, despite our repeated pleas public and private for support. Instead, he has allowed without stepping up for false information to spread through fan accounts falsely claiming that the documentary was generated by AI and denying any personal relation or professional collaboration. These statements are untrue. Current industry and California regulations, including those advanced by Governor Gavin Newsom, make clear that AI tools such as Sora do not authorize the use of celebrity likeness without explicit consent.

When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me. Such behavior is unacceptable and emblematic of the imbalance of power that continues to harm women in our industry.

This misinformation and intimidation have not only caused personal and reputational harm to me but have also undermined the collective creative work and integrity of all the artisans who contributed to this film. The project, alongside its companion animated feature, 'Stardust Future,' was conceived to support his own foundation and the wildlife January victims with MPTF and to inspire hope in a future where technology and humanity can coexist peacefully.

I am deeply disappointed not only as a woman but also as a director, to see the truth distorted and power used to silence and erase. Organizations such as amfAR and media outlets that continue to honor Mr. Renner as a symbol of philanthropy should re-examine their stance, as no charity can serve as cover up for misconduct."

It is also worth noting that Zhou told Daily Mail that Renner actively did not do anything to stop misinformation from being spread. According to the filmmaker, when she confronted him about people speaking out falsely against her, he simply said, "I don't know any of these people," and, "I don't control people."

Zhou's third Instagram post did not specifically include any other accusations against Renner, but rather acted as Zhou speaking out against abuse in general. However, she did state in that third post that she still feels a great deal of "pain and humiliation" from Renner's actions.

The full caption for Zhou's third Instagram post can be seen below:

"Part 3: There must be no abuse of power in Hollywood, no abuse of love, neither against women, nor against truth, nor against art.



These 3 posts are intended to uncover unsaid truth about Hollywood and the conditions about how women and Asian filmmakers and filmmakers overall are still being mistreated. Many don’t have a following, many don’t have the media support like I do, I hope my story can be supported to combat such as imbalance of power that shocks as a thunder in the middle of a night tempest.



Believe me, it took me a long time, before I had the courage to write this and speak up, I thank my team, my agents / managers and friends / other women who supported me in voicing such a pain and humiliation I still have inside as I am typing these posts."

Zhou brought up Renner's past in her fourth Instagram post, stating that she was "shocked" by what she learned regarding the Hawkeye actor. However, the filmmaker also stated that she "chose to believe that those incidents belonged to a previous chapter" or Renner's life, and that "he had changed."

According to the last paragraph of Zhou's fourth post, Renner's actions have caused her to feel "silenced, intimidated, [and] afraid to lose work/opportunities" in the film industry.

It is also worth mentioning that Zhou claimed the two projects she and Renner worked on together, which were Chronicles of Disney and Stardust Future, were directly supporting "Renner's own foundation."

The full caption from Zhou's fourth Instagram post can be seen below:

"Part 4: Although we cannot force anyone to publicly support our project, even those contractually involved, we had hoped that, given our projects directly benefit Jeremy Renner’s own foundation, the Motion Picture Television Fund MPTF for wildfire relief, and below-the-line artists @mastersofcinemaseries whose work and legacy we seek to honor, there would be at least a minimal gesture of acknowledgment.

Our documentary 'Chronicles of Disney was independently produced with the gracious consent of the Disney team, a company that has employed Jeremy for many years. My story here is about how easily we, as women and creatives, can be deceived, not only by men, but by our own belief that human nature is inherently good.



When I learned of his past through certain articles shared by his own fans (the good fans), I was deeply shocked. Yet, I chose to believe that those incidents belonged to a previous chapter of his life, before his accident, and that he had changed. Unfortunately, recent weeks have shown me otherwise.



My team and I have spent countless hours each day cleaning our social media, blocking / deleting waves of hateful comments that accuse our documentary of being fake made with Ai without having had 1 word of public support from Jeremy in regards. This is despite the fact that we have spent months, often working overnight with our teams in Italy and in China despite the time difference, to bring this project to life with integrity and love. To see our work dismissed and defamed with misinformation during Oscar season is truly heartbreaking.



I speak up today not only for myself but for every woman who might find herself in a similar situation still today, silenced, intimidated, or afraid to lose work / opportunities for telling the truth. If we don’t reveal what’s behind the curtain, can there ever truly be justice in this industry or in this world?"

Following the first four Instagram posts, Zhou took to the platform again on November 4, 2025 where she accused Renner of "domestic aggressions." At the time, she did not provide specific details to those allegations, but stated that she had heard of the allegations made against Renner by his ex-wife.

For reference, Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, previously accused Renner of drug use and domestic violence. Specifically, she claimed that Renner threatened to kill her and there was at least one instance where he fired a gun in the presence of their daughter.

Zhou revealed that she "[experienced]" those same actions Pacheco accused Renner of firsthand, which made her "fear for [her] life."

The full caption of Zhou's first November 4, 2025 Instagram post can be seen below:

"There are moments in life when silence becomes both shield and burden. For months, I carried my pain quietly in my relation with Jermey Renner which turned out to have domestic aggressions, and by choosing to finish my films, Chronicles of Disney and Stardust Future, and give out a positive and romantic tone to the relation no matter how heavy the days felt. When I read the past allegations of his ex wife, I did not believe them. After experiencing in first person, and having had the fear for my life, I managed to endure thx to my team and my friend’s at Disney’s support and I could finish 'Chronicles of Disney' and 'Stardust Future' with my team in Italy and China @intothesunfilms @colorsofthesunventures."

Also on November 4, 2025, Zhou shared another post via Instagram where she explicitly detailed that Renner sent her unsolicited pornography on multiple occasions.

Specifically, Zhou claimed that she "received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself." According to Zhou, this occurred "in June 2025."

Zhou claimed that was how he introduced himself to her, and that she found out "according to past media reports," that he shared those same photos "with other women in the past" to introduce himself. The filmmaker then stated Renner pursued a relationship with her, which "flattered" her seeing as how "he was a Hollywood star."

The full caption of Zhou's second November 4, 2025 Instagram post can be seen below:

"In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatspp, that was his introduction to me, in the same way, according to past media reports i subsequently discovered he shared with other women in the past as self-intro. After having calls and text discussions he allured me and sold me he was looking for a relation and of course seduced / flatted that he was a Hollywood star fantasizing and loving me so much I believed in him / the power of love and embarked on the most difficult months + 2 Oscar running projects I kindly invited him to be part. Subsequently, i discovered to be destroyed by a set up smear fans campaign against me and our 2 projects. This is alarming to know in Hollywood we can still act in such a manner. I'm worried for other women who will be victims and might have been victims being used as a sexual object, abused and destroyed in such a manner. Hollywood hides these men and bad behavior for the sake of money, but do we still need to be a silent victim in the post me 2 era? I thank the media reporters that reached out to me and is willing to support me unpack the truth we need to endure in today’s Hollywood, help other women to tell the truth."

Zhou talked more about the unsolicited pornography in another Instagram post that was shared on November 6, 2025. In the post's caption, she spoke out about how Renner's actions were "an abuse of boundaries."

The filmmaker also stated that behavior like Renner's "objectifies and humiliates the recipient," which then, in turn, leads to "a culture of fear and silence."

At the end of the caption, Zhou alluded that Renner's sending of pornography was "constant," and that she was then "mistreated" by him.

The full caption of Zhou's first November 6, 2025 Instagram post can be seen below:

"When anyone, no matter how powerful or well-known, sends unsolicited sexually explicit material to a stranger, it is an abuse of boundaries. It reflects a broader problem in parts of the entertainment industry, where women still receive unwanted sexual messages or images from people who hold influence. This behaviour objectifies and humiliates the recipient and contributes to a culture of fear and silence. It’s time for Hollywood to treat such conduct as unacceptable and to protect women’s dignity and safety. amfAR, no, as a serious and respected org, have some respect for women affected by him, can’t reward his abuse, it s not right for other women who were victims before me and might be in the future, pls do a research online with clear well documented reports about this phenomenon and his actions to other victims: we are flashed by his constant porn imageries then mistreated, it is NOT acceptable."

In another separate Instagram post that was also shared on November 6, 2025, Zhou also accused Renner of cheating on her during the pair's romantic relationship. It is unclear exactly when their relationship started, but, according to Zhou, another woman was experiencing abuse from Renner while Zhou and Renner were in their relationship.

Zhou also revealed in that particular post that she has "confessed to some new details" that have not been shared publicly yet, so it is possible there is still more to the story than fans know just yet.

According to the filmmaker, though, Renner's disturbing actions could run even deeper than she thought. Near the end of the caption of the post in question, she revealed that some fans Renner has met at official meet-and-greets have been recipients of the same sort of misconduct she experienced.

The full caption for another Instagram post Zhou made on November 6, 2025 can be seen below:

"I believed in a Disney fairy tale when Jeremy Renner reached out to me and pursued me: I thought until recently love was pure and his accident made him a new person therefore 'Chronicles of Disney' and 'Stardust Future' included him, and the fairytale I believed In was interwoven in the 2 works (which aim and commitment as previously reported are to be 100% donated to MPTF and to the below the line fund with NO gain for Into the Sun Films). As this is a developing story of cyber flashing / unsolicited porn and smear campaign and domestic violence, I just found out thx to the courageous @joshtboswell there’ s another victim that just spoke to him and apparently he cheated on me with her! I have confessed to him some new details I have not shared in today’s interview to Josh. I m proud of the work he is doing in digging what Hollywood wants to hide and praise. Bravo @joshtboswell @dailymail we need more courage among media to support and uncover. Stay tuned. More to come, more scandal and misconduct. Many I was told seem to be fans he contacts at meet and greet or just online. How can we abuse of fans? He uses them for his own pleasure sends porn images then trashed them in the trash bin by ghosting. A pattern I was told is frequently exhibited by him.



I encourage other victims to speak up, Hollywood media to support us more in unpacking this truth and make Hollywood healthy and safe for women."

As of writing, no additional details regarding Renner have been revealed by Zhou. It is also important to note that Renner has not made any official comments on the matter.