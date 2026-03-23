Dakota Fanning Debunks Marvel Casting Rumors While Leaving the Door Open For Future MCU Roles: 'I'd Be Down' (Exclusive)

Dakota Fanning set the record straight on recent casting rumors that tie her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While Fanning has yet to appear on-screen in any Marvel or DC role, the actress is no stranger to the superhero genre, having portrayed Cassie Holmes, a young "Watcher" with the ability to see glimpses of the future, in 2009's Push alongside Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers in the MCU. In 2022, Giant Freakin Robot reported that Dakota Fanning had been cast in an undisclosed MCU role.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct at the premiere of The Sun Never Sets at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026, Dakota Fanning debunked the rumor that she was cast for a role in the MCU, confirming that she has had no official offer or discussion with Marvel Studios.

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Despite that, the 32-year-old actress said that she would be "totally open" to any future MCU roles:

The Direct: "There have been rumors over the years that you're going to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That hasn't come true yet, but I'm curious, has there been any truth to those rumors?" Dakota Fanning: "There hasn't been, no. But I would be totally open to it. Sometimes I'll see [rumors] on Instagram. I'm like, I need to call my agent to see what's going on. But no, there hasn't been any truth to those thus far."

When The Direct asked if there was anyone she'd love to play in the broader Marvel universe, Fanning admitted that she "never really thought about it," pointing out that "[she'd] be down" for any role if given the chance:

The Direct: "Is there anyone in particular you'd love to play?" Dakota Fanning: "I've never really thought about it. But I'd be down! I'll try anything. I'd do anything, if someone would have me."

Fanning is a versatile actress, having played breakthrough roles in Charlotte's Web, I Am Sam, and War of the Worlds (where she starred alongside Tom Cruise). Fanning then transitioned to more mature roles, including ones in The Twilight Saga, The Runaways, and The Alienist.

There are a good number of MCU stars who, like Fanning, began acting when they were children. The list includes the likes of Brie Larson (who got her breakout role at the age of 10 in a sitcom called Raising Dad), Robert Downey Jr. (who made his debut as a "puppy" in his father's 1970 film, Pound), and Tom Holland, who made his feature film debut in 2012's The Impossible.

The MCU is set to enter a brand-new chapter with the arrival of the Mutant Saga, and Marvel Studios will likely be looking for several new actors to take center stage in this X-Men era of storytelling. Fanning's interest in joining the MCU is exciting because she could be in line for a role if the right one is a good fit.

On a related casting note, Avatar star Trinity Jo-Bliss recently told The Direct her thoughts on the Jubilee casting rumors that claimed that she was in the mix for the X-Men heroine in MCU's Phase 7, noting that it would be "really cool" but also confirmed she has "not been cast as Jubilee."

Which MCU Role Is Perfect for Dakota Fanning?

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Dakota Fanning's interest in joining the MCU is a win for Marvel Studios, as tapping her would add an actress with proven versatility to its roster of stars. Fanning is known for elevating any role she plays on-screen, from her vulnerable character in Paramount+'s Vicious to her tenacious portrayal of The Watchers' strong protagonist, Mina.

As the MCU approaches its Mutant Saga in Phase 7, there are a plethora of mutant-related or even street-level roles that Fanning could play, such as Emma Frost, Silver Sable, or Magik.

Having Fanning play Emma Frost is an intriguing fan-cast idea, mainly because Emma is one of the most complex characters in the Marvel universe. Seeing the actress portray a character with a commanding presence and a certain emotional depth, with a path to redemption, would be a visual treat for MCU fans. As Silver Sable, Fanning's portrayal of a no-nonsense mercenary who would possibly butt heads with Tom Holland's Spider-Man is an intriguing prospect.

These characters are compelling enough to stand out if Fanning decides to take on any of them, and they could even be long-term roles that would require a adaptable actress like her to stick around in the years to come.