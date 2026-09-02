Marvel Confirms a Surprising Detail About Wolverine’s Next R-Rated Outing

Marvel just confirmed a surprising detail about Wolverine's next R-rated appearance that will split the fanbase. Logan has remained one of Marvel's biggest characters since he first appeared in the comics. Multiple Marvel projects have leaned into Wolverine's R-rated nature, which some would argue is the best aspect of the character. Wolvie's last few outings have depicted his brutal and feral side, and so will his next one, but Marvel has added an interesting twist.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, the team behind Wolverine's upcoming R-rated video game, Marvel's Wolverine, revealed that the PlayStation 5 exclusive by Insomniac, which arrives on September 15 as one of the most violent superhero games ever made, will include new accessibility options, meaning squeamish fans won't have to sit out Logan's latest adventure.

Insomniac

Game director Mike Daly revealed that Marvel’s Wolverine includes a suite of violence customization options to make it more "palatable for a broader audience":

"We would have to lean into sort of the nature of this character to make the game authentic. So, from the beginning, violence was a big part of it. Knowing that it was a part of it and that it was gonna be a mature game, we developed accessibility features where throughout the entire experience you can lower the violence level just to make it palatable to a broader audience."

The director then laid out the specific toggles players can adjust while playing, with "turn off dynamic blood" being one of them:

"To get specific, you can individually turn off dynamic blood; you can disable dismemberment. And we actually have a new accessibility feature where we censor out bad language as well. All of those can be turned on and off from the settings for any player, really at any point in your playthrough."

Insomniac's official accessibility list adds more context to those toggles. Turning off dismemberment removes it from gameplay and blurs it during cinematics, and a separate Visceral Healing option controls how much damage shows on Logan's body. The new profanity filter replaces curse words with silence in the audio and asterisks in the on-screen text.

During the interview, Liam McIntyre, who plays Wolverine in the game, shared his two cents on the options, reminding players that "you can absolutely leave them on, though." He then highlighted why the settings were great for him as a dad:

"This is good for me because when the trailer came out, I wanted to show my son, who is six years old. And I spent a lot of time doing an edit to try and be like, take the blood out of that scene; I get a five-second like 'daddy's in this, never mind.' You don't need to know how many ways your dad can get impaled by a thing."

This direction is surprising, given that Marvel has steered Wolverine toward mature audiences in recent years without holding back. Logan made a splash in the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine, which was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever for two years, earning $1.338 billion, until it was dethroned by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ($1.352 billion) in late August. These new options in Marvel's Wolverine indicate the studio wants to make the character accessible to everyone.

Will Wolverine Be Accessible to General Audiences in Other Marvel Media?

Insomniac

Beyond video games, Wolverine will likely be more accessible to general audiences going forward. Hugh Jackman, who has played the iconic character for over two decades, hasn't been officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, but there's a chance he features in the multiversal crossover.

The film is rated PG-13, like every other Avengers movie from Marvel Studios, which automatically makes the character available to general audiences if he does show up. Even if Wolvie skips Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars is his next likely destination in live-action.

It's the culmination of the Multiverse Saga and will probably draw in even more heroes than its predecessor. It's hard to imagine Marvel not giving Wolverine at least a cameo.

On the animation side of things, Wolverine appeared in X-Men '97, which wrapped its second season on August 12. The Disney+ series is rated TV-14, which means it's made for general audiences.

It's been greenlit for a third season, with him likely to return, and Marvel Animation, which is committed to releasing a season per year, has confirmed that Season 3 arrives in 2027. So even if Wolverine skips both Doomsday and Secret Wars, he'll still appear in a Marvel project suited for a broader audience in 2027.

Marvel Studios is also rebooting the X-Men after Secret Wars, and although Wolverine will probably sit out the first movie, which Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is helming, whenever the character eventually gets recast, his next big-screen outing will likely be friendlier to broader audiences. Marvel will want as many eyes on the X-Men as possible for this reboot, so it makes sense not to go the R-rated route with the first few films.