Here's Why Mandalorian Season 4 Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

Since Star Wars changed The Mandalorian's Disney+ game plan, the future of Season 4 is now up for debate.

Following Season 3's 2023 release, Star Wars' original live-action series was confirmed to continue on the streamer. But even though The Mandalorian and Grogu are big screen bound (and starring Jabba the Hutt's son?), here's why Season 4 remains delayed.

Why The Mandalorian Season 4 Is Delayed

The once-planned fourth season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was postponed indefinitely.

When asked about Season 4 of The Mandalorian after Season 3's 2023 release on Disney+, show creator Jon Favreau confirmed, "I've written it already:"

"Season 4? Yea, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

But after the lengthy 2023 writers' and actors' strikes and amidst Star Wars' ongoing drama of announced and then-delayed theatrical films, in January 2024, Disney and Lucasfilm announced The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, raising questions about whether that planned fourth season was still in the works.

Fast-forward to late 2024, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that instead of Season 4, Disney opted to "pivot" The Mandalorian as the first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

While this suggested that Favreau's completed Season 4 script was retooled for a big screen story, a further report from The InSneider indicated that Season 4 of The Mandalorian was still on the way but would debut after the 2026 film.

However, Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm this claim.

And since then, Star Wars has faced The Acolyte's disappointing reception, Skeleton Crew's low viewship, and continued struggles with Daisy Ridley's Rey Star Wars film.

Why The Mandalorian May Never Return to Disney+

The future of The Mandalorian will likely depend on how The Mandalorian and Grogu performs in theaters.

But regardless of whether it succeeds or fails, there's a chance Mando may never return to the streamer under its banner.

If the 2026 film succeeds at the box office and with audiences, Disney and Lucasfilm may want a theatrical sequel over a Season 4 on Disney+. However, if its performance is anything like Season 3's middling reception, the response might lower the chances of a Season 4 altogether.

This is why The Mandalorian's future on Disney+ will likely remain unknown until 2026. However, fans should prepare themselves, as Season 4 could be indefinitely delayed well into the future.

Seasons 1-3 of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.