Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Release Window Gets Confirmed by Star

Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 may have been in question, but one of its stars confirmed its upcoming release window.

Organized Crime marks the eighth TV series in the Law & Order franchise, and the original Law and Order cast is set to begin Season 24.

This series puts Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler front and center after a long run on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU). He joins the NYPD's Organized Crime Task Force following his wife's murder, which comes after a break from SVU (read more about Law and Order: SVU's Season 26 cast here).

Did Organized Crime Get Cancelled?

While Law and Order: Organized Crime's first four seasons ran steadily on NBC starting in 2021, its status was questioned following its fourth season.

Thankfully, fans were relieved to hear the show will live on after Deadline confirmed Organized Crime would live on for Season 5 in April 2024. Unfortunately, there are no indications of whether the series will be renewed past Season 5.

When Is Law and Order: Organized Crime Coming Back?

Law and Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt shared a new development regarding Season 5's upcoming release.

Truitt replied to a fan on Instagram who believed Season 5 was premiering on the same night as the other still-running Law & Order shows, which both came back on October 3. Unfortunately, Organized Crime was not included in that schedule and will not debut until 2025:

"No sweetie. We don’t premier until next year. The other two premier tonight."

When asked about a more specific timeframe, Truitt admitted she did not know, as she and her castmates have not been given a release window yet by Peacock:

"I honestly don’t know. They haven’t given us a premier date."

Predicting a release date for Season 5 of Law and Order: Organized Crime is a tall order. This is especially true because it will be aired exclusively on Peacock rather than both NBC and Peacock.

After a COVID-19-delayed Season 1 arrived in April 2021, Seasons 2 and 3 followed a regular network TV schedule by debuting in September 2022 and 2023. Season 4 then faced delays due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes and did not arrive until January 2024.

Presuming filming is done, Peacock could have the series ready for another January debut in 2025, although nothing is confirmed.

The first four seasons of Law and Order: Organized Crime are streaming on Peacock.