There are faces new and old in Season 4 of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The Law & Order franchise has been a network television staple for over three decades.

The latest series set in the Dick Wolf-produced universe is Organized Crime, which marked Christopher Meloni’s return as Elliot Stabler after he departed from Law & Order: SVU in 2011.

The Stars of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4

Here is a breakdown of the principal cast of the fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime and the characters that they play. Dun dun!

Christopher Meloni - Elliot Stabler

Organized Crime would not be complete without its lead actor Christopher Meloni. He, of course, plays Detective Elliot Stabler, a role he originated on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before ultimately leaving the series over a contract dispute.

In Organized Crime, Stabler returns to New York and begins working to take down the bad guys all the while trying to track down leads on his wife’s murderers.

Ainsley Seiger - Jet Slootmaekers

Ainsley Seiger portrays Jet Slootmaekers, a member of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau (OCCB) at the personal request of Stabler. As the OCCB’s resident tech expert, Jet is extremely skilled in computer hacking.

In the most recent season of Organized Crime, Slootmaekers was promoted to Detective 2nd grade. Ainsley Seiger has starred in the series since its 2021 debut.

Danielle Moné Truitt - Ayanna Bell

Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt, serves as Stabler’s partner as well as the commanding officer of the OCCB. Bell is an extremely by-the-books officer who doesn’t like coloring outside of the lines, This is a trait that can put her at odds with her colleagues, but she always has their backs.

Rick Gonzalez - Bobby Reyes

Arrowverse alum Rick Gonzalez plays Bobby Reyes, a recent addition to Law & Order: Organized Crime, having joined the show in Season 3. Reyes is a member of the OCCB and specializes in undercover assignments.

Ellen Burstyn - Bernie Stabler

Ellen Burstyn returns as Elliot‘s mother Bernie Stabler, a character that the actress has been playing in a recurring capacity since her first appearance on SVU in 2008. Burstyn will continue to make guest appearances on Organized Crime.

Michael Trotter - Joe Stabler Jr.

Elliot Stabler comes from a pretty large family and Organized Crime will introduce two of his siblings. Michael Trotter will portray Stabler’s youngest brother Joe Jr., a former member of the Army who was dishonorably discharged and might be up to no good in the new season.

Dean Norris - Randall Stabler

Dean Norris, who is perhaps best known for playing Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, joins Law & Order: Organized Crime as Elliot’s older brother Randall. Elliot and Randall reportedly have some bad blood between them due to past events.

New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime air on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET NBC and stream on Peacock.