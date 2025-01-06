Here's When Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5's Release Is Now Expected

As the calendar turns, fans' sights have turned to when Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 will be released.

The last time audiences heard from the hit crime drama spin-off was in May 2024, when Season 4 aired on NBC.

However, word on when the next episodes will hit the airwaves has remained scarce. All fans know is that the creatives behind the show are hard at work on a fifth season.

When Could Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Be Released?

Law and Order: Organized Crime

Nearly a year since Season 4 started, Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 remains without a release date.

The show is expected to be released sometime in 2025, but a specific date has not yet been disclosed.

After four seasons airing on the linear NBC network, the hit Law and Order spin-off will move to streaming only for Season 5 (per Deadline), moving from terrestrial TV to Peacock for its next batch of episodes.

Season 5 is expected to be significantly shorter than previous seasons, consisting of a paltry 10 episodes rather than the 22 episodes of Seasons 2 or 3. It will be even shorter than the reduced 14-episode count of Season 4.

According to series star Danielle Mone Truitt (via Instagram), filming on the series started "in August," but whether production has finished or not remains unclear:

"We started filming in August."

According to Deadline, production on the series was halted in November 2024, with about half of the filming completed. It was reported at the time that the filming pause was thanks to Josh Shiban departing the series, becoming the fifth showrunner in the series' relatively short history to do so.

Around that same time, reports of a potential April 2025 release date for Season 5 started to make the rounds online, but this creative shakeup may have pushed those plans.

Fans assumed the filming break did not take long, though. Star Dean Norris was noticeably absent from the premiere of his movie The Six Triple Eight in early December 2024, citing that he was "filming Law and Order in NYC:"

"So sorry to miss premiere of '6888' (was filming 'Law and Order' in NYC) but so excited for everyone to see this awesome and very important movie. Blast and honored to work with the very talented Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry along with the rest of the cast. In theaters this weekend then on Netflix."

That likely means that production on the series did not take much of a hiatus and was back up and going by the end of November.

A previous rumor hinted that Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 was set to be released in February or March. That does not look like it will be the case, as production seems to be ongoing.

Because of this, the show will likely be released somewhere in the spring or summer of this year.

What Will Happen in Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5?

An official plot synopsis for Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 has not yet been made public by Peacock, but there have been some breadcrumbs laid for what fans can expect from new episodes.

Fans will likely remember the shocking end to Season 4. As Detective Stabler and his team finally closed in on the dastardly drug lord Julian Emery, things went awry.

With the longtime series big bad cornered on an airstrip, he hopped aboard a plane, jetting off into the sunset and leaving the crew in shambles.

This came as it was revealed that Detective Stabler's bother Joe Jr. was associating with the drug magnate and was on the plane that helped him escape.

Heading into Season 5, this will likely be the biggest plot point to be picked up upon, as the Organized Crime Task Force picks up the pieces of their failed mission that brought Season 4 to a close.

Other narrative threads the new season will assumedly tug upon include Nicky Torchia's Eli venturing into fatherhood for the first time, and the repercussions of having Dean Norris' Randall Stabler around as a permanent fixture of the series.

Law and Order: Organized Crime is expected to debut on Peacock sometime in mid-2025.