Kylo Ren Is Officially Reuniting With His Star Wars Replacement

Star Wars officially brought back a character who took over for Kylo Ren in the Knights of Ren during the sequel trilogy, but this time, they gave them a bit of an upgrade in terms of how much they are in the spotlight. A lot of Star Wars fans agree that the sequel trilogy was a bit of a mess at times, particularly regarding the Knights of Ren. The Force Awakens introduced the Knights of Ren as a dangerous group of Force users led by Kylo Ren, but their potential was wasted in The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker. However, Star Wars is still trying to build the faction out in other canon media.

Star Wars and Marvel Comics recently announced that a new canon comic book series titled The Fall of Kylo Ren would be released in 2026. The first issue will drop in August, with the second issue following in September. As shared via X by Star Wars Holocron, the cover for issue #2 has already been revealed, and it includes Kylo Ren alongside his replacement, Tava Ren.

Marvel Comics

On the cover, Tava Ren is standing beside Kylo in what appears to be a hangar inside a First Order Dreadnought or other carrier ship. Both characters are wearing their respective helmets and have their lightsabers drawn.

Marvel Comics

Notably, this is the first time in Star Wars history that Tava Ren will be featured on the cover of a Kylo Ren comic book issue. There have been tons of issues of different Kylo Ren books over the years, and Tava has been in the Star Wars universe since mid-2025, but she has never actually appeared on the cover of any of them.

Marvel Comics

It is worth mentioning that Tava did appear on the cover of one Legacy of Vader issue, so she has spent a bit of time in the spotlight before. However, this is a bit of an upgrade for her since she is Kylo Ren's direct replacement in the overarching Star Wars story.

Star Wars hasn't yet revealed what Tava's role in the upcoming issue will be, but, as shared by Fantha Tracks, the publisher's summary indicates that "a terrifying new droid threat" will make itself known, and that Tava will "return to Kylo Ren and the First Order:"

"TAVA REN returns to KYLO REN and the FIRST ORDER seeking help from a terrifying new DROID threat. Can even the SUPREME LEADER stop what is coming?"

Marvel Comics

For reference, Tava Ren was introduced in 2025 as Kylo Ren's replacement in the Knights of Ren after he became the Supreme Leader of the First Order in The Last Jedi. Essentially, after Kylo killed Snoke in that film and took his place as Supreme Leader, the Knights of Ren needed to appoint someone to take over Kylo's role in their ranks. Tava was given that honor.

Marvel Comics

Initially, when Tava Ren became the new leader of the Knights of Ren, she vowed to her followers that she would kill Kylo in order to earn their loyalty and trust. That story was explored in the Legacy of Vader comics, and as many can likely guess, she wasn't successful in killing him.

Marvel Comics

Tava then became fascinated with Kylo and even tried to get him to leave the First Order and return to the Knights. Kylo refused, obviously, even though Tava planted a kiss on him. Essentially, Kylo allowed Tava to leave, despite having the chance to kill her, and that is where their story left off.

What Happens to Tava Ren in Star Wars Canon?

Marvel Comics

Legacy of Vader and now The Fall of Kylo Ren both take place between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Because of what happens in the latter, fans have a decent idea of what happens in the comic series, just not exactly how it comes about.

In other words, the Knights of Ren were featured in The Rise of Skywalker, but they were not led by Tava Ren. So, at some point in the timeline, Tava will either be killed (by Kylo or someone else) or she will leave the Knights of Ren and go off on her own.

Now, since Tava was just recently introduced and is now being handled like a pretty important character, it seems as though she will be around for a while. Most likely, she will show up in more comic book issues and could even be brought to an on-screen project at some point in the future.

For example, The Hunt for Ben Solo will likely never happen at this point, and is probably way in the rearview mirror, but if a similar story were ever greenlit, it is possible that Tava could make an appearance, especially if she ends up escaping the Knights of Ren and isn't killed before the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Tava is still relatively new to the Star Wars universe, so many fans still aren't fully familiar with her. If she turns out to be somewhat popular, though, Lucasfilm may want to give Tava her own comic book series to further flesh her out.