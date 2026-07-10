Disney Releases First Look At Kylo Ren’s Star Wars Return

After a bit of a hiatus, Kylo Ren is returning to the world of Star Wars in a brand new story that fans will get to see extremely soon. Adam Driver's Kylo Ren is often described as the heart and soul of Star Wars' sequel trilogy, along with Daisy Ridley's Rey. The trilogy as a whole got a lot of things wrong, but Driver's performance as Kylo and the character arc of the grandson of Darth Vader were extremely promising and compelling, at least for most of the trilogy.

Star Wars recently announced that a brand-new comic series titled Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren will be premiering in August 2026, with the first issue releasing on August 12. Fans have learned a bit about what the comic story will be about, and now Star Wars has given everyone a first look at Kylo's return in a few panels from the upcoming issue.

As shared by Collider, Marvel Comics has revealed four different panels from the first issue of The Fall of Kylo Ren, giving fans a bit of a teaser for the full release. The panels include the titular character, and it is clear he is being modeled after Driver.

Marvel Comics

One panel features an outside look at Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer, which is the winged ship that he flew in The Last Jedi (not to be confused with his TIE Whisper that was showcased in The Rise of Skywalker). It also provides a full look at Kylo's face from inside the cockpit. Notably, in the dialogue bubbles, Kylo refers to himself as the Supreme Leader, which is the position he assumed after killing Snoke in The Last Jedi.

Lucasfilm

As mentioned, The Fall of Kylo Ren's version of Kylo is undoubtedly modeled after Driver's face, as the features are incredibly similar.

Marvel Comics/Lucasfilm

Another panel showcases Kylo with a ripped suit while he is on board a Star Destroyer, implying that he just came from some sort of conflict or fight where he took some damage. The outfit he has on is not unlike a costume Driver wore in The Last Jedi.

Marvel Comics

When that entire panel can be seen, it is worth noting that Kylo is standing in between General Hux and General Pryde, two major characters from the sequel trilogy. Many fans will remember that Hux was actually a mole for the Resistance so that Kylo Ren could be defeated, and that General Hux was only loyal to Emperor Palpatine.

So, in that specific comic panel, Kylo Ren is surrounded by two men who have absolutely no loyalty to him.

Marvel Comics

Another panel features Kylo with his lightsaber drawn, cutting down a band of enemies to the First Order. It seems as though Kylo takes care of them pretty easily, likely due to his lightsaber skills and his Force powers. It is lucky for the First Order that he arrived when he did, because it seems as though the enemies were handily taking down Stormtroopers right and left.

Marvel Comics

In that same panel, Kylo looks as menacing as ever, as he is likely using his rage and Sith training to slice through those resisting him and fighting against the First Order.

Marvel Comics

While Kylo is powerful, it does look like he had to put forth at least a little bit of effort to take them all down, as the panel shows him sweating and his hair a bit messy.

Marvel Comics

Notably, the final panel doesn't include Kylo at all. Instead, it features a space battle between the First Order and their enemies, with a Star Destroyer present and TIE Fighters everywhere. General Hux has quite a bit of dialogue in that panel, and it is clear that he and General Pryde do not necessarily get along well.

These panels are the first look that Star Wars has given fans regarding the upcoming comic series. In total, The Fall of Kylo Ren will span five issues and will take place between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

However, it is worth noting that Star Wars previously released the covers for issues #1 and #2, with the cover of the second issue including Kylo Ren's replacement in the ranks of the Knights of Ren.

Will Kylo Ren Ever Return to Star Wars in a Movie or Disney+ Series?

As mentioned, Star Wars' sequel trilogy wasn't necessarily the most beloved thing Lucasfilm has ever released. A lot of fans had quite a few criticisms about the three movies, but something nearly everyone could agree on was that Kylo Ren was a compelling villain and that Adam Driver did a phenomenal job portraying him.

Although the movies still aren't too popular, many fans wouldn't be opposed to seeing Kylo return to the world of Star Wars in a future movie or Disney+ series. It is important to remember that, at one time, Driver was involved in the writing process for a feature film titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, which would have taken place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Those with knowledge about the script call it absolutely fantastic, but Bob Iger (who was previously the CEO of Disney) ultimately didn't allow it to move forward.

However, the fact that the script even existed proved that Driver still has an itch to be a part of the Star Wars universe. It is also rather telling that, when it was revealed that The Hunt for Ben Solo had at least a completed draft but wasn't given the green light, fans immediately voiced how much they wanted to see that story.

If Disney and Lucasfilm wanted to bring Kylo back in some sense, there would likely be little to no pushback from the fans, as many feel as though there are still potential stories to tell with him as a central character. Now that Dave Filoni is the president of Lucasfilm, and Josh D'Amaro replaced Bob Iger as Disney's CEO, it feels more possible than ever that Driver could return and Kylo Ren could make an appearance on Disney+ or in a future Star Wars movie.