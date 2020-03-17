Spider-Man 3 Could Feature Matt Murdock According to Kevin Smith

2021 is a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; 4 movies are confirmed to premiere throughout the year ahead. One of the movies is the untitled Spider-Man 3 film which will address the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Not much is known about the plot of the film but the working title, "Serenity Now", seems to hint that the web-slinging hero will deal with stress throughout the film. And now, a new rumor suggests that there is a possibility that a familiar hero may help ease the stress of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the film.

RUMOR

According to Kevin Smith via the latest episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, a rumor has arisen that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, a role that he played in Netflix's Daredevil, in the untitled Spider-Man 3 film. Here's what Smith had to say about the matter:

I heard another piece of good f**kn’ news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it?

When his co-host, Marc Bernardin, clarified if Smith is referring to She-Hulk, Smith responded with:

Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like god damn it how did that get out?

However, Smith recently took to Twitter to clarify his statement. Here was his official response regarding the rumor:

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

Given that Peter Parker is being framed for the murder of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, bringing in Matt Murdock to aid him when it comes to legal advice and even being his attorney at court trials does make sense. However, the question remains if Charlie Cox would portray the same Matt Murdock from Netflix's Daredevil or if he will play an entirely new Matt Murdock that will be based on a post-Infinity Saga MCU. Tom Holland already teased that the Spider-Man franchise will get "bigger and better" with new character crossovers and a Daredevil appearance in the film falls under this umbrella. If the rumor proves to be true, the possibilities are endless when it comes to exploring the dynamic of the two characters given that both Daredevil and Spider-Man have their own adventures in the comics. If the Man Without Fear does in fact show up in next year's web-slinging sequel, it would mark the character's first major live-action movie appearance since the original Daredevil movie back in 2003.