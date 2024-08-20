Netflix added the first two seasons of Kevin Can F Himself to the streaming platform today, and fans are left wondering if a third season is on the way.

The AMC series was first released in 2021 and told the story of classic sitcom wife Allison McRoberts. The meta-dark comedy stars the likes of Annie Murphy, Raymond Lee, Eric Peterson, and Mary Hollis Inboden.

Will a Kevin Can F Himself Season 3 Release Ever Happen?

AMC

In November 2021, almost a year before Season 2 of Kevin Can F Himself even premiered, the show was confirmed to end after that upcoming second season.

In the time following the second season's October 10, 2022 finale, no plans for a Season 3 of Kevin Can F Himself have been made public. But, that does not necessarily mean there is no chance for more of the show.

There is a precedent for revivals or reboots of shows that had been considered long completed after particular success on Netflix — Suits and White Collar, for instance.

Your Honor is also being legitimately considered for a long-awaited Season 3 renewal after the Paramount-produced series trended on Netflix throughout Summer 2024.

However, this is not the most common practice, so it feels less likely than not that this will be the case with Kevin Can F Himself, unless Netflix drives its popularity to newfound heights over the coming weeks and months.

What Would Kevin Can F Himself Season 3 Look Like?

Series creator Valerie Armstrong told Bustle that she hopes women "watching this show" are able to reflect on their own lives "and [be] like, 'Do I have to be here?:'"

"The true dream reaction of watching this show is a woman seeing Allison and then sort of looking around [at her own life] and being like, 'Do I have to be here?'"

With this in mind, any potential third season would dive deeper into that theme — be it a continuation of the show's story or a prequel looking at what happened before it began.

Fans will admit, though, that a prequel feels far more likely, as the show ends with the titular Kevin being killed after setting off a fire in the living room.

Armstrong described it to Decider by saying that Kevin "got his comeuppance, but Allison actually grew:"

"What really spoke to me, and what I understood on every level of what the show is saying and how the show operates, is the idea that he is in single-camera, and he does something that he normally would have gotten away with in multi-camera. Do you know how many times we referenced him setting fires? So many. And he’s done it without any sort of problem for forever. And the idea that he does it, and it finally bites him in the ass, and he does it while being vindictive, and petty, and trying to keep Allison there — that made total sense to me. He got his comeuppance, but Allison actually grew."

As such, a prequel does make sense, as Allison's arc ended fairly conclusively, and Kevin's ended in every sense of the word.

Both seasons of Kevin Can F Himself are available to stream on Netflix.

