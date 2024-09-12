The actor behind the titular Kevin from Kevin Can F Himself chimed in on the show’s Season 3 prospects.

Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy starred as Allison McRoberts, the long-suffering wife of a boorish, abusive husband (Eric Petersen) in Kevin Can F Himself, running two seasons between 2021 and 2022 on AMC.

The series took on an interesting structure wherein some scenes were presented with traditional, multi-camera sitcom visuals before frequently cutting away to a bleaker single-cam that showed Allison’s perspective.

Any Hopes for Kevin Can F Himself Season 3?

AMC

During a Reddit AMA, Kevin Can F Himself star Eric Petersen addressed the possibility of a third season on Netflix. Both seasons dropped on the streaming giant in August 2024, and with Netflix‘s reputation for rescuing canceled series, many are hoping for more.

However, Petersen dashed those hopes in his Reddit reply:

"Nope it was an AMC show from a few years ago."

Petersen could be indicating with this comment that AMC Networks holds the rights to Kevin Can F Himself and that even if Netflix did have ambitions of reviving it (which it likely doesn’t), there would be a lot of red tape to wade through.

Moreover, the show ended definitively with all its major ongoing storylines tied up conclusively. Going back to the well and producing more episodes could be considered a disservice to the series itself.

In fact, the program’s creator, Valerie Armstrong, revealed that Kevin Can F himself was axed by AMC before Season 2 had even begun airing.

Where Did Kevin Can F Himself Get Its Inspiration?

Since the dawn of the television sitcom, sitcom husbands have been presented as brutish, aloof, oblivious, or even low-key abusive to their wives and families.

From Ralph Kramden of The Honeymooners to Archie Bunker from All in the Family, and Frank Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, all the way to George Bluth Sr. of Arrested Development fame. Clearly, there are many bad TV husbands and fathers (Danny Tanner and Phil Dunphy notwithstanding).

Kevin Can F Himself wears the influence of these shows on its sleeve, making it clear to the audience that Kevin McRoberts is patterned after those who came before him. His relationship with Allison is intended to exaggerate an arguably tired comedy dynamic.

However, the show from which Kevin Can F Himself drew the most inspiration also helped give the series its title: CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.

Running for two seasons from 2016 to 2018, Kevin Can Wait starred Kevin James as Kevin Gable (there are so many Kevins!) and Erinn Hayes as his wife, Donna.

Toward the end of the series‘ first season, James’ former The King of Queens co-star Leah Remini was brought on as a guest star. This reignited the chemistry between the two actors that was consistently present on King of Queens.

Remini’s presence was so well-received that Erinn Hayes was unceremoniously ousted from the show and written off entirely by the second season. Adding insult to injury, her character dies offscreen between seasons.

When developing her series, Valerie Armstrong undeniably had the Kevin Can Wait incident at the top of her mind.

However, through its existence and the way it told its story, Kevin Can F himself highlighted a way of portraying characters that thankfully seem to be becoming increasingly outdated.

Kevin Can F Himself is streaming on Netflix.