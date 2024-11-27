One of the stars of Netflix's Our Little Secret is up-and-coming actress, Katie Baker.

Among the holiday film's ensemble cast is Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, and Katie Baker as Cassie.

Biography Details & Facts on Katie Baker

Netflix

Katie Baker Graduated From USC

Katie may be a rising star, but she is no stranger to acting, as she graduated from the University of Southern California's (USC) acting program.

According to her resume, Baker performed in multiple USC theater productions, including Bad Moon Rising and Peter Pan.

She also won USC's Jack Nicholson Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Actor.

Katie Used To Perform at the Disneyland Resort

Katie Baker's acting experience includes performing multiple roles at Disneyland.

In addition to playing Alice and Wendy in the park's popular Fantasmic! (get details about Disneyland's 2024 reopening of Fantasmic! here), Katie portrayed Tinkerbell, Alice, and Wendy at character meet and greets throughout the Disneyland Resort.

Our Little Secret Is Katie's Biggest Role Yet

In Our Little Secret, Katie plays Cassie who's both Logan's girlfriend and Cameron's sister.

The new Lindsay Lohan rom-com is Katie Baker's biggest acting role to date with her previous credits ranging from Yes Day to The Mosquito Coast and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Katie Will Next Star in An Autumn Summer

Katie's next role is as Annie in An Autumn Summer which debuted at the Heartland Film Festival back in October.

According to the film's website, An Autumn Summer is set in 2010 and follows a teenage couple with college on the horizon who begin to realize their lives will never be the same.

While Baker is not one of the leading stars, The Movie Slate named her among the film's cast who manages to make their character distinct.

How To Follow Katie Baker Online

Those looking to follow Katie on social media can find her on Instagram (@katieannebaker).

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Our Little Secret is the streaming giant's newest romantic comedy which follows two exes who have to spend Christmas in the same house after learning their new romantic partners are siblings.

Our Little Secret is streaming now on Netflix.