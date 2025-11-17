James Gunn Hints at the Return of Characters From This Cancelled DC Movie

A new social post from DC Studios head James Gunn has fans thinking one thought-to-be-cancelled DC project is back on the table. A new day has dawned at DC, with the former Guardians of the Galaxy director stepping in to head up the brand's on-screen efforts. This comes following years of uncertainty surrounding the super-powered franchise, including the cancellation of multiple DC projects.

One of these titles was a live-action Wonder Twins project at HBO, which was set to feature KJ Apa and Isabel May. The Wonder Twins movie was pulled from the slate more than three years ago, but now it may finally be back on the cards, at least that is what some fans seem to think.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has the DC fandom in a tizzy, as he posted a photo of the Wonder Twins from his personal Instagram account. The image is of the pair of super-powered siblings and their iconic pet monkey, Gleek, as captured by legendary comic artist Alex Ross.

It came with no further explanation from the DCU headman, but has some wondering if a new Wonder Twins project is in the works under the DC Studios banner.

Instagram

The previous attempt at a Wonder Twins movie, which would have been set in the now-defunct DCEU and eventually released on HBO Max, was ultimately scrapped by DC's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, in 2022 due to budget cuts at the studio.

Since then, there has been no word on a potential adaptation of the fan-favorite characters, but with Gunn's love for the more niche aspects of the DC world, there is always a chance.

The Wonder Twins were first introduced into the DC world as part of the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon, The All-New Super Friends Hour, in the 1970s. Brother and sister from the planet Exxor, Zan and Jayna, can shapeshift simply by holding their fists together and saying the phrase "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" Jayna can transform into any animal, while Zan can become water in any state.

Is Wonder Twins Happening Again At DC Studios?

DC Comics

No official word has been announced by James Gunn or any of the DC Studios brass regarding a Wonder Twins-focused project, but that does not mean fans can't see the characters appear on-screen in some capacity.

Gunn has proven that no character is off the table when it comes to rounding out his super-powered universe, so one would assume that could also mean the pair of alien shape-shifters.

In fact, during his time as head of DC Studios, the Superman director has already set a precedent for reviving formerly canceled projects. Mere months ago, it was reported that a second attempt at a Strange Adventures series was in the works under Gunn's watch.

This comes after Warner Bros. previously canceled a Stange Adventures project around the same time as it axed the Wonder Twins movie.

If Strange Adventures can come back, then so too can Wonder Twins. It would simply be a matter of finding the right creator with the perfect pitch to make it happen. And, as evidenced by his Instagram Stories, Gunn seems to have a fondness for the characters already, meaning bringing them to the DCU may already be on his mind.