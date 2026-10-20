James Gunn's DC Studios Just Introduced Its 4th DCU Birds Of Prey Member

James Gunn has his hand in many superhero cookie jars as the co-chair of DC Studios. Of course, the DCU's next big project is Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to 2025's Superman, which will see the Last Son of Krypton and Lex Luthor bury the hatchet and team up to face a major threat. But Brainiac is small potatoes compared to the villain set to wreak havoc in DC Studios' animated series Mister Miracle: Darkseid. It will take everything the titular hero's got to keep Darkseid at bay; at least he'll have help from a capable Birds of Prey member.

DC Studios

Mister Miracle focuses on Scott Free, a hero known for his escapology prowess. In the comics, Scott was taken from his home and raised on Apokolips with Darkseid as his adoptive father; he left it all behind and took his beloved, Big Barda, to Earth, where she also turned over a new leaf after years of fighting for the wrong side. Brushing shoulders with humanity did wonders for Barda, who became a team player, joining the Justice League and later the Birds of Prey.

DC Comics

Cassandra Cain had Barda join her team for a mission in Themyscira, infiltrating the island nation in an attempt to stop a great evil from being unleashed. Wonder Woman didn't take kindly to outsiders roaming around her home, and she picked a fight with Barda. The New God held her own and put her life on the line for her new teammates.

James Gunn has yet to reveal whether the Birds of Prey have a future in the DCU. The team already received one film adaptation that didn't perform all that well at the box office. But Gunn isn't one to give up easily; despite Supergirl crashing and burning, the character will return in Man of Tomorrow, ready to kick butt and take names once again. The Birds of Prey could receive the same treatment, since more and more of them are popping up in DC Studios projects.

Birds of Prey Members Already Part of James Gunn's DCU

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

A character named Hawkgirl has to be part of the Birds of Prey; that's just the rule. Superman introduced Kendra Saunders, a young hero who caught Maxwell Lord's attention. The billionaire offered Kendra a spot on the Justice Gang alongside Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific. However, that group doesn't seem destined to last in the DCU, as it feels like nothing more than a precursor to the Justice League.

Once Lord shuts down the Justice Gang, Kendra can follow in her comic book counterpart's footsteps and join the Birds of Prey. She has an edge to her that Superman and Co. don't, as shown when she killed Boravia's president, Vasil Ghurkos. Barda and the other Birds of Prey won't hold actions like that against her.

Judomaster

HBO Max

James Gunn didn't want Christopher Smith to have a moment of peace in Peacemaker, so he deployed Judomaster to make his life a living hell. A master martial artist, Rip Jagger was a thorn in the 11 Street Kids' sides before joining them in Season 2 after the mess on Earth-2. As a member of Checkmate, Judomaster might do some real good in the DCU and inspire a new generation of heroes.

Sonia Sato, the third character to utilize the Judomaster codename in the comics, was on the run from the Yakuza when she crossed paths with Barbara Gordon, aka Oracle. The two made a good team for a brief stint, until Judomaster joined the Justice Society of America. Whether it's Rip or Sonia, DC Studios' version of the Birds of Prey could use a martial artist with a mean streak.

Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. Pictures

In Birds of Prey, also known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Margot Robbie's anti-hero found herself defending Cassandra Cain, a young pickpocket who ripped off the wrong villain. She put together a group of remarkable women and taught Black Mask a lesson he would never forget. Once Harley left her new friends behind, she ended up back in ARGUS custody, at the mercy of Amanda Waller, the founder of Task Force X.

DC Studios has gone out of its way to confirm that the events of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad took place in the DCU, referencing them in Peacemaker and Lanterns. That means Harley is still out there somewhere. When she resurfaces, she may want to get the old band back together. But she'll have to hold tryouts because Huntress, Black Canary, and the rest face fierce competition from Barda and a few other familiar faces.