Is A Court of Shaded Truths Book from Sarah J Maas Real? ACOTAR 6 Speculation Explained

Viral social media posts have bookworms worldwide asking if A Court of Shaded Truths from Sarah J Maas is real.

The A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series of novels, originally released in 2015, has quickly become one of the literary world's biggest hits.

Maas' fantasy romance series has spawned four sequels and an upcoming TV adaptation from Hulu and Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore.

Is the ACOTAR 6 Book Real?

Fans are scratching their heads over social media posts suggesting ACOTAR 6 is imminent.

A sixth book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series has started to appear online in several viral posts and videos.

The biggest offender is a video on TikTok showing a fan lining up their ACOTAR books on the shelf, including a never-before-seen sixth book, A Court of Shaded Truths.

Rampant speculation by fans followed this up, and this video took hold on various groups devoted to Sarah J Maas' series of fantasy romance novels.

While convincing, the TikTok video in question seems to be fake. The original poster had posted fake designs for a supposed sixth book before.

That is not to say Maas does not have another entry into the uber-popular book series in the works, though.

In an interview with Today in January 2024, Maas revealed that her next project will be another ACOTAR book. She posited, "I’m very, very excited about that one" but would not disclose any sort of release information or even a title:

"I’m very, very excited about that one. I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them."

Her most recent book, House of Flames and Shadow (the third in her Crescent City series), was released in January of this year, meaning the next ACOTAR book is likely one or two years away.

Typically, Mass has taken between 18 and 24 months between her book releases. It has been rumored that the sixth book in the series may be a longer wait, so fans may need to hang in for the long haul.

The franchise has not gone entirely dark, though. A TV adaptation of Maas' series of books is on the way as well. First confirmed in 2021, the Maas' ACOTAR series was optioned for TV by Hulu with Battlestar Galactica and Outlander showrunner Ronald D. Moore (via Variety).

However, it could be some time before that project is heard from again. In July 2024, it was confirmed that the project was still in development, but according to Backstage, development was not currently active.

All five A Court of Thorns and Roses books are available now at bookstores worldwide.