Ironheart Trailer Sets Up Riri Williams as Doctor Doom’s Perfect MCU Rival

Ironheart's latest trailer dropped today, and it revealed a side of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) that we've never seen before: her magical side. This makes her a key part in the upcoming fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s forthcoming turn as Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom is one of the most formidable foes in Marvel Comics' history. Doom sports vast wealth, one of Marvel's highest IQ's (and the tech savvy to match), and an aptitude for magic that rivals Doctor Strange, providing such a unique blend of science and technology that whole teams are needed to take him down. In the comics, Tony Stark has developed a variety of suits intended to counter mystical and cosmic threats, like his anti-magic Model 72 Mysterium Armor in Invincible Iron Man (Vol. 5) #15, or his Power Cosmic-fueled Model 70 armor in Iron Man #14. Despite establishing that magic isn't all that different from science back in 2011's Thor, the MCU's Tony Stark stayed on the scientific path in his MCU lifespan.

Details from the new Ironheart trailer reveal that Ironheart will take on the mantle of unifying science and the mystical, at least on the side of the heroes. It's a powerful combination that could be setting her up as Doctor Doom's chief MCU nemesis.

The MCU's Ironheart Seems To Set Up Magic-Science Fusion

In the new trailer, we get a deeper look at Riri's inventive motivations, showing her desire to protect people using her intellect. In the trailer, we see an armored-up Ironheart hit the ground before unleashing a massive energetic burst with color signature and symbols to match the kinds of mystic arts practiced by Doctor Strange at Kamar-Taj.

Marvel Studios

Riri Williams, despite her comic brilliance, isn't known for dabbling in the mystic arts. This incorporation of magic breaks new ground for the character, who predominantly sticks to the science part of the continuum in Marvel's comic history (minus a brief stint of possession by Mephisto's son Blackheart while a member of the teen team Champions).

She's also briefly won and utilized the mysterious Ten Rings, powerful, ancient rings with little-understood origins. In the MCU, they may certainly have mystical implications. Riri thus has a history with magical artifacts, but the MCU's treading new ground if the series goes in the direction the trailer suggests.

Ironheart May Prove A Foil For The MCU's Doom

Doctor Doom has long been notable in Marvel lore for his mastery of the arcane and high science, even becoming Sorcerer Supreme in Blood Hunt #4 or using both to science and magic to conquer the world in 2025's G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom (#1).

That combo has made him one of the most powerful, dangerous antagonists in Marvel history, with a unique ability to utilize numerous tools in his efforts to accumulate power, and needing a roster of heroes to combat his machinations. That said, we haven't seen the MCU's adaption of Doctor Doom yet.

It's possible they change elements of his story, traits, or abilities, just like they may be doing for Riri... though it's unlikely, given how central to his character that fusion is.

Marvel Studios

Given that this science-magic fusion breaks new ground for the MCU, it's unclear how she's going to gain these magical abilities and who is going to tutor Riri in them.

The Hood is a likely candidate, given that he surely has his own motives for encouraging her inventive abilities. His MCU endgame is currently uncertain, but given his comic connection to Dormammu (and the latter's love of corruption), there could be motivation there.

Of course, there could be another, more mysterious tutor in store, given that Dormammu's handiwork is purple and visually distinct from the smooth magical stylings of Kamar-Taj.

That said, Tilda Swinton's Ancient One was a master of Kamar-taj magics and capable of drawing power from Dormammu's Dark Dimension with limited corruption.

The Hood could have a lineage there within the MCU to draw from, and Riri could either be taught or alternately use only one kind of magic, explaining the visual representation of only one kind of magic.

Marvel Studios

As we approach Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, there's no doubt that Doom's expert fusion of science and magic will prove dangerous to the heroes of the MCU, especially as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left Doctor Strange corrupted and Scarlet Witch's future uncertain.

With a heroic fusion like the MCU's never had before, it seems like the MCU is setting up to pass the baton from Stark's counterpart straight into Riri's hands, surely setting up a major challenge to Doom. It couldn't come at a better time.