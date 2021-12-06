Tom Holland Wants to Play Iron Man-Type Role With Next Spider-Man

Tom Holland is currently on the press tour for what should be the biggest movie of his MCU career in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, his sixth appearance with Marvel Studios since 2015. The 25-year-old Marvel veteran has been at the forefront of promotion for the last MCU movie of the year, which is quite easy to do considering how much hype has built up for its debut since the end of 2020.

In the imminent future, Holland's Spider-Man will find himself facing both an identity crisis and the opening of the Multiverse, which will pit him against a handful of powerful antagonists from Spider-Man movies of past generations. Even more exciting is that despite how big No Way Home is set to be, the film will be far from the end of his journey as Peter Parker for Marvel Studios.

This path started in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, when Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man recruited him to help fight with and against the Avengers in the battle at a German airport. Now, with Iron Man's story having come to an end after Avengers: Endgame, Holland appears to have his next goal set for where he wants to take the web-slinger.

Holland Aims to Be the New Iron Man...Sort Of

Marvel

In an interview with AP Entertainment, via Twitter, Tom Holland shared where he wants to take his Spider-Man in the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As he's stated on countless occasions, the love he has for Spider-Man and "the relationship with (his) fans" is something he truly treasures. However, he also wants to make sure that whatever decision he makes on playing Spider-Man is "what’s best for the character":

"I love this character more than anything, this character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful, I couldn’t ask for it to be any better. But I want to do what’s best for the character. If it’s time for me to step down and the next person to step up, I’ll do so proudly."

While also looking forward to seeing a Spider-Man franchise that's "more diverse," he likes the idea of playing a mentor-like role similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man for the next actor or actress to take on Spider-Man:

"I’d love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe, which would be really exciting. If I could be a part of that, if I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that would be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what’s best for Peter Parker."

Holland Taking on Great Responsibilities as Spider-Man

After recent confirmations from Sony executive Amy Pascal, it's clear that Tom Holland's web-slinger has a path to stay in the MCU for a number of years to come. There are already plans for Holland to reprise the role in Spider-Man 4, which is currently in the early stages of production, and reports point to as many as three more solo movies currently being in the works.

Even for his excitement continuing in the role for the MCU, Holland also shows maturity in knowing that he won't play Spider-Man for the rest of his life. With fan cries for a live-action Miles Morales and a Spider-Woman movie potentially already in development with Sony, the young man is taking an important step in looking forward to serving in more of a mentor role for his apprentices.

Looking at himself as the next Iron Man is quite a major responsibility, and although his character avoided that challenge in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland sees it as something he'd enjoy tackling in future movies. After Downey's Iron Man played the leading role for the entire MCU for more than a decade, Holland's Spidey may be next in line to take over that kind of duty in Phase 4 and beyond.

Holland is now preparing for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021.