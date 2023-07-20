House of the Dragon Season 2 Gets Promising Release Update Amid Strike

House of the Dragon Season 2 may still hit its projected release window amid the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Following an extremely successful Season 1, HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is in the midst of filming its second installment. On-location shooting in Spain was already reportedly completed, and the rest of the filming will take place at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England.

In March, it was reported that Season 2 would be released on the Max streaming service sometime in Summer 2024.

However, many ongoing projects have halted production completely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are going on in America.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release on Schedule

HBO

According to a report from Variety, Season 2 of House of the Dragon is still continuing its filming process amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The strikes caused filming to stop on many major American productions such as Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and Gladiator 2, but the Game of Thrones spin-off is not an upcoming project that will be affected.

This is due to House of the Dragon being a U.K. production with many of the actors involved being from the U.K. as well.

As a result, the actors are currently under special contracts from the U.K. actors union named Equity, and part of being under contract with that union means that the actors aren't allowed to strike in unison with SAG-AFTRA.

Since House of the Dragon will continue its production process on schedule, this means that it is still lined up for a Summer 2024 release date on Max, barring any unfortunate delays.

Will the Strikes Affect House of the Dragon Season 3?

Many fans may have a lot of questions about the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes because the entertainment industry is currently sailing through uncharted waters for a lot of people.

Since so many major productions are in a complete lull right now, even though it may be pretty far away, some may wonder how the strikes will affect Season 3 of House of the Dragon.

Barring some sort of major setback, the strikes are projected to end somewhere between January and mid-February 2024.

That means that new deals and terms would be in place for both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, and everything will be starting to return to normal around that time.

Seeing as how House of the Dragon Season 2 isn't set to come out until Summer 2024, Season 3 would not be affected whatsoever if all goes according to plan.

If, for some reason, the strikes do continue well into the 2024 calendar year and production on Season 3 is just around the corner, fans still wouldn't need to worry. The same contracts that actors are under now would still be in effect to allow Season 3 to begin pre-production and shooting.