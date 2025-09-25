Hotel Costiera Season 2 Desires Shared by Pierpaolo Spollon & Antonio Gerardi

The cast members of Italian series Hotel Costiera are eager to make a Season 2 of the Prime Video show. The action drama series stars Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams as a fixer at a luxurious hotel in Positano who is tasked with finding the missing daughter of the hotel owner. Despite being billed as a limited series, Hotel Costiera has left audiences wanting more, raising questions around whether a second season of the show is a possibility.

Hotel Costiera cast members Pierpaolo Spollon (Bruno) and Antonio Gerardi (Bignè) revealed at a press conference (via Hall of Series) that they would be willing to return for a second season. According to the outlet, Spollon "hint[ed] at his desire to participate in a second season," while Gerardi joked he was "working on a third season as well."

Hotel Costiera (which has been likened to Prime Video's Reacher) wrapped up its main narrative arc in Season 1, which saw Daniel De Luca (Williams) rescue Alice (Amanda Campana) and return her safely. However, with a successful foundation for the series laid, that could still open the door for more adventures starring Williams' action hero.

Luca Bernabei (head of Lux Vide, Hotel Costiera's production company) added more fuel to the idea that Hotel Costiera could become a returning series. Speaking to Senal News, Bernabei said he felt audiences are looking for shows that are "light and entertaining," adding that Hotel Costiera could fit into this category as a procedural show. “Procedural shows are important right now because they allow for returning stories," Bernabei said.

Hotel Costiera released on Prime Video on September 24, 2025 in the US. It was created by Elena Bucaccio and Francesco Arlanch, with Williams starring alongside Jordan Alexandra (Genny), Maria Chiara Giannetta (Adele), and Tommaso Ragno (Augusto), among others.

Where Could Hotel Costiera Season 2 Go?

Prime Video

With the cast eager and the production company seemingly keen on continuing with Hotel Costiera, the question is where the series could go with its story in Season 2.

While Season 1 completed the main mystery of the show, the finale left some questions hanging that could be explored in additional episodes. The main one is the shadowy man who Laurent (the main villain of the show who was responsible for capturing Alice), was shown meeting in the final scene of the series. During the scene Laurent tells the man he needs to "talk" to him about his son, Daniel. This sets up a return for Daniel's father in a second season of Hotel Costiera, possibly making his next big challenge a familial one.

Daniel also has a growing romance with his colleague Genny, which was left unfulfilled at the end of Hotel Costiera Season 1, but with the promise of more should the show be renewed for a second season.

Like many streamers, Amazon typically waits to see what viewership numbers are like before committing to more seasons of a TV show. With Hotel Costiera only releasing in the past week, it could still be a while until there is news on either a renewal or cancellation for Hotel Costiera as the series waits for its metrics to settle.